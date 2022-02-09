9th Annual Emerging Trends in Wellness Conference Features National Speakers and Trending Topics

HINGHAM, Mass., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wellness Workdays, a leading provider of worksite wellness programs, will host its 9th Annual Emerging Trends in Wellness Conference on April 7. The virtual event will feature nationally-recognized speakers from across the country who will highlight the importance of employee wellness beyond the pandemic, including key strategies and initiatives employers can implement to develop a healthy and resilient workforce.
"Our conference will provide employers with the opportunity to learn about the latest innovations in well-being from dynamic speakers who will share their vision about the future of employee wellness while providing attendees with the tools and resources needed to develop programs that deliver results."
This year's sessions will cover the hottest topics in employee wellness, including how employers can develop a culture that prioritizes employee health, the top strategies for transitioning wellness programs in 2022 and beyond, the data behind health coaching initiatives, how to promote employee retention and resilience through purpose and meaning, the newest innovations in employee safety and well-being, and best practices for describing and defining workplace culture. In addition to learning from industry experts, attendees will get best practices and tips for success from this year's Best Wellness Employers. Now in its fifth year, the Best Wellness Employer certification program was developed by Wellness Workdays in collaboration with experts from Harvard Medical School and other nationally renowned health and wellness experts to recognize the outstanding achievements of employers committed to creating best-in-class corporate wellness programs.
Registration and details about the conference can be found on the conference website. Opportunities to sponsor and exhibit are still available. Visit the conference sponsorship page for details.
Wellness Workdays is recognized by SHRM to offer Professional Development Credits (PDCs) for the SHRM-CPSM or SHRM-SCPSM. This program is valid for 6 PDCs for the SHRM-CPSM or SHRM-SCPSM. For more information about certification or recertification, please visit http://www.shrmcertification.org.
About Wellness Workdays
Wellness Workdays is a Massachusetts company with offices in New York, Florida and Texas that designs and delivers corporate wellness programs to promote employee health, productivity, and a culture of well-being. Our subsidiary, OMC Wellness, based in Portland, Maine, provides population health management solutions utilizing onsite health coaching and proprietary technology to sustain measurable outcomes. A Certified Woman-Owned Business Enterprise, we have earned industry recognition and best practices awards for our clients, which include New Balance, Columbia Construction, EMD Millipore, Putnam Investments, Brown University, the Maine Department of Transportation, Rockland Trust, Titan America, Norway Savings Bank and Harvard Business School. Visit us at http://www.wellnessworkdays.com or http://www.OMCWellness.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram. Learn more about the Emerging Trends in Wellness Conference on our website and join the conference conversation on Twitter #WWConf2022.
