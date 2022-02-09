Ronin Creates a New Buzz with First Tobacco-Free Nicotine Smokes on the Market

SAN LEANDRO, Calif., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 28th, Ronin launched the first smokable non-tobacco nicotine on the market. The new smokes are created with the goal of conserving the coveted ritual of smoking without the harmful presence of tobacco. Ronin's tobacco-free nicotine offers smokers a purer scent and taste and a smoother smoke, combined with 50 MG of premium CBD for a relaxing buzz.
This new type of smoke is a pioneer in the market and its unique buzz and benefits honor the smoking ritual while striving to make it better. Smokers can enjoy the same satisfying cigarette that they crave, without any of the residuals and impurities commonly found in tobacco-derived nicotine. In addition to replacing harmful tobacco, these hemp-infused smokes create novelty sensations ideal for the ronin – the masterless samurai who takes the path less traveled.
"Ronin is an elegant smoking solution for people who want to avoid the harsh additives from traditional factory-farmed tobacco, which can cause anxiety or dizziness. A touch of CBD further balances the user experience. This is the first of its kind product," said Ronin EVP of Sales Joe A.
What makes this cigarette so unprecedented on the market is the way in which its premium ingredients work together. High-quality CBD from Hemp Flower works with the tobacco-free nicotine to create a sensation that is satisfying, relaxing and that doesn't create that well-known nicotine anxiety. In addition to creating a chill hemp buzz for the smoker, CBD has also been proven to relieve pain, improve sleep and reduce stress.
Ronin's product line currently comes in four different flavors, Arctic Chill, Lemon Drop, Juicy Grape, and Cherry Blossom. Each pack comes with 20 cigarettes, with each smoke containing 7mg of nicotine. They are now available for purchase on Ronin's website https://www.roninsmokes.com for $7.99 per pack. Ronin will be distributed across the west coast starting in February and will quickly begin expanding across the US
About Ronin: Founded in 2022, Ronin is a California-grown organic smokes company created with the ronin in mind. In feudal Japan, the ronin was the wandering samurai who had no master. The modern day ronin is not too different. They're the unruly creative. The rebel who takes the path less traveled. Ronin smokes are created for the inner ronin looking to honor their traditions, while dropping the tobacco.
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ronin_smokes/
Media contact:
Joe A
808-308-1798
329506@email4pr.com
SOURCE Ronin Smokes
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.