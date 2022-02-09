The BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards Earned Across 151 Consumer Product Categories Based on a National Survey of 17,575 Consumers

TORONTO, Feb. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Leading market research firm BrandSpark International today announced the 2022 winners of the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards ("BMTA") for consumer products. The winners were selected based on a survey of 17,575 Canadians who shared their thoughts on which brands they trust the most and reasons for that trust in 151 categories in which they have recently shopped.

BrandSpark Announces 9th Annual Most Trusted Consumer Product Brands for 2022

With an ever-increasing array of options on shelf, the BMTAs aim to help shoppers make better purchase decisions. Shoppers use the instantly recognizable BMTA logo to know who the majority of other Canadians trust the most, based on their experience of shopping for brands in that category. The BrandSpark Canadian Trust Study revealed that across major shopping categories like food and home goods, learning that a brand is the #1 most trusted increases shoppers' intent to purchase even more than being the #1 seller. The credential's impact was viewed as being similar to receiving a recommendation from a friend or family member.

"The BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards seal has been a visual reminder of trust leadership for 9 years," said Robert Levy, President, and CEO of BrandSpark International. "It underscores that the brand is perceived to be delivering highly on drivers of trust, helps build trust with new consumers and as well reminds current consumers when faced with alternative brand choices." Levy also underscores that "the BMTA winners are always identified by BrandSpark International using research survey best practice principles based 100% on an independent sample of shoppers who have recent experience in each category. We do not allow brands to employ their own social media or email databases to skew the voting based on whichever brands have the biggest reach."

Rising Cost of Consumer Goods and the Trust Paradigm

The BrandSpark Canadian Trust Study revealed that the top 3 drivers of trust in consumer products are pricing, quality, and transparency, with 6 in 10 saying that their trust increases greatly when a brand improves pricing. The pandemic has put a strain on supply chains globally and out of stocks along with increased prices on the shelf may prompt consumers to seek out new brands to fulfill their value expectations, such as private label or value brands. "This emphasizes the need for trust leaders to re-evaluate their value propositions to consumers and maintain trust," said Adam Bellisario, Associate Vice-President at Best New Product Awards Inc. "Depending on the category and consumer expectations, this can include various marketing strategies that use the drivers of trust behind their brand to reinforce and validate any price premium," said Bellisario.

5 Notable Winners from the 2022 BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards

The brand with the largest trust share and margin of trust in the entire study was heritage brand Arm & Hammer for the fridge deodorizer category.



Home air purification exploded in sales over the pandemic. Honeywell moved into the sole first most trusted position in this category, driven by quality and efficacy.



Ben's Original (formerly Uncle Ben's) and Pearl Milling Company (formerly Aunt Jemima) successfully navigated important brand updates, even though many shoppers in the study still refer to the heritage branding.



Despite trust growth for private label ( Kirkland ) in beef, Maple Leaf remains Canada's trust leader for both poultry and pork products.



In Personal Care no brand increased its trust with more shoppers than Dove, fueled by consistent quality and value across products for the whole family.

The BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards 2022 winners are listed below.

BABY & KIDS CATEGORY WINNER Baby Food Gerber Baby Formula Enfamil / Similac (TIE) Baby Laundry Detergent Ivory Snow Baby Lotion Aveeno / Johnson's Baby (TIE) Baby Monitor VTech Baby Wash / Shampoo Johnson's Baby Baby Wipes Huggies Booster Seat Graco Breast Pump Medela Car Seat Graco Child Home Safety Products Safety 1st Children's Thermometer Braun Children's Vitamins Flintstones / Jamieson (TIE) Diapers Pampers Dolls Barbie High Chair Graco Jogging Stroller Graco Natural Baby Products Live Clean Standard Stroller Graco Toys Fisher-Price

BEAUTY, COSMETICS, & SKINCARE CATEGORY WINNER Body Lotion Aveeno Concealer Covergirl / Maybelline (TIE) Eyebrow Makeup Maybelline Eyeliner Maybelline Face Cream Olay Face Wipes Neutrogena Foundation Covergirl Lip Colour Revlon Lip Gloss Burt's Bees Lipstick Revlon Mascara Maybelline / L'Oréal (TIE) Men's Skin Care Dove Men+Care Micellar Water Garnier Nail Polish Sally Hansen Natural Cosmetics Burt's Bees Night Cream Olay Pore Strips Bioré Self Tanning Jergens

FOOD & BEVERAGE CATEGORY WINNER Baking Robin Hood Beef Kirkland Beer Budweiser / Coors / Molson (TIE) Better-for-you Frozen Meals Healthy Choice / Lean Cuisine (TIE) Butter Lactantia Cannabis Beverages Tweed Cannabis Flower Tweed Canned Seafood Clover Leaf Cheddar Cheese Black Diamond / Kraft (TIE) Chocolate Lindt Coffee Folgers / Nescafe / Maxwell House (TIE) Cooking Oil Spray Pam Cooking Stock / Broth Campbell's Cottage Cheese Dairyland Dairy Free Cheese Daiya Eggs Burnbrae Farms Fresh Baguette ACE Bakery Frozen Fish High Liner Frozen Pie Shells Tenderflake Frozen Pizza Dr. Oetker Green Tea Tetley Hard Seltzer White Claw Jerky Jack Link's Mayonnaise Hellmann's Milk (National) Dairyland / Neilson Milk (Ontario) Neilson Milk (Quebec) Québon Milk (West) Dairyland Pancake & Waffle Syrup Pearl Milling Company (formerly Aunt Jemima) Pancake Mix Pearl Milling Company (formerly Aunt Jemima) Pasta Sauce Classico Peanut Butter Kraft Pepperoni Sticks Schneiders (Pepperettes) Popcorn Orville Redenbacher's Pork Maple Leaf Poultry Maple Leaf Protein Bar Clif Rice Ben's Original (formerly Uncle Ben's) Sausages Johnsonville Soup Campbell's Sparkling Water Perrier Vegan Food Yves Veggie Cuisine Vodka Smirnoff Whiskey Crown Royal White Bread Wonder

HEALTH & PERSONAL CARE CATEGORY WINNER Adult Incontinence Poise Allergy Eye Drops Visine Allergy Relief Reactine Blood Glucose Monitor OneTouch Blood Pressure Monitor Omron Children's Cough Medicine Tylenol Cold Sore Remedy Abreva Contact Lens Solution Bausch & Lomb Denture Adhesive Poligrip Denture Cleaner Polident Dry Shampoo Batiste Electric Toothbrush Oral-B Fibre Supplement Metamucil Hair Regrowth Products Rogaine Hair Removal Nair Headache Relief Tylenol Laxative RestoraLAX Manual Toothbrush Oral-B Men's Body Wash Dove Men+Care Men's Shaving Gillette Mouthwash Listerine Nasal Spray hydraSense Pain Relief Patch Salonpas Pregnancy Test First Response Probiotic Supplements Jamieson Shampoo & Conditioner Head & Shoulders Sunscreen Coppertone Teeth Whitening Crest Topical Cough Suppressant Vicks Topical Pain Relief Cream / Gel Voltaren Upset Stomach Relief Pepto-Bismol Women's Body Wash Dove Women's Shaving Gillette

HOME, HOUSEHOLD, AND PET CATEGORY WINNER Air Freshener Spray Febreze Air Purifier Honeywell Antibacterial Hand Soap Softsoap Bar Soap Dove Barbeque Grill Weber Bathroom Tissue Kirkland Candle Bath & Body Works Cookware Lagostina Dish Soap Dawn Dishwasher Detergent Cascade Dishwasher Rinsing Aid Finish Dog Treats Milk-Bone Dryer Sheets Bounce Electric Fan Honeywell Fabric Refresher Febreze Fabric Softener Downy Flea & Tick Prevention Advantage II / K9 Advantix II Food Processor KitchenAid Fridge Deodorizer Arm & Hammer Garbage Bags Glad Humidifier Honeywell Insect Control Raid Laundry Detergent Tide Laundry Detergent for Deep Cleaning Tide Laundry Scent Booster (In-Wash) Downy Laundry Stain Remover Resolve Laundry Wrinkle Protection Bounce Mattress in a box Endy Multi-Purpose Disinfecting Cleaner Lysol Paper Towel Bounty Plug-in Air Freshener Glade Single Serve Coffee Maker Keurig Space Heater Honeywell Stand Mixer KitchenAid Toilet Bowl Cleaner Lysol Vacuum Dyson Washer / Dryer LG Weighted Blanket Hush

How winners are determined

17,575 Canadian shoppers determined the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards winners for 2022 through their top-of-mind unaided responses for categories in which they shop. The results are ranked based on the greatest volume of mentions as the most trusted brand in the category (ties are declared if the margin of victory is within 3%).

About BrandSpark International

Founded in 2001, BrandSpark is a research and consulting firm that provides brands with the insights they need to understand the omnichannel shopper, refine their strategic brand positioning, build consumer trust and improve the success of their new product launches. BrandSpark's affiliate, Best New Product Awards Inc., runs major awards programs the Best New Product Awards and the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards, and Shopper Army, a digital shelf platform providing the most trusted incentivized Ratings and Reviews for brands.

Permission and authorization from Best New Product Awards Inc. are required to reference the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards win or use the claim or logo.

