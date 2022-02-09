Unit4 Appoints Tom Ascroft as Chief Information Security Officer

LONDON, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unit4, a leader in enterprise cloud software for people-centric organizations, today announced the appointment of Tom Ascroft as Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). As CISO, Tom will be accountable for Unit4's Cyber Security globally, identifying emerging security threats and developing strategies, policies, overarching controls and organizational security culture that are pivotal to mitigating them.

Tom joins Unit4 from the University of Surrey where he held the position of Chief Information Security Officer, transforming and re-shaping the Cyber Security offering with the IT Services department, helping to contribute and improve the UK National Student Survey results. Previously Tom held the Director of Information Security role across EMEA for Avanti Communications, followed by Head of Information Security Consulting for Legal & General PLC in the UK covering Information Security requests, 3rd party Cyber assurance, Penetration Testing as well as Application Testing.

Tom holds an MBA from Warwick Business School and has a wide variety of experience spanning more than 24 years across multiple industries which puts him in a unique position to understand the diverse needs of Unit4 wide customer base.

As Unit4 continues to invest in its security capabilities, customers will benefit by expanding their own internal IT teams, augmenting, and leveraging Unit4's expertise, and creating more reliable up-time, providing the assurance of Unit4'sinternal security procedures.

"I'm delighted to welcome Tom to Unit4 at a time when the company is going through high growth and expansion," said James Shand, Chief Customer Officer of Unit4. "Tom is taking on a critical role as we expand our cloud capabilities, and his wealth of experience will allow us to further scale our security to ensure customer data integrity.

"Throughout my career I have been passionate about making a difference to the organizations I've worked for, and I'm really pleased to have joined Unit4," said Tom Ascroft, CISO, Unit4. "It's a very exciting time to become part of the journey and the combination of the ambition to grow the business and the amazing cultural values made this an unbeatable role for me."

Unit4's next-generation enterprise solutions power many of the world's most people-centric mid-market organizations. Our state-of-the-art cloud platform, ERPx, brings together the capabilities of Financials, Procurement, Project Management, HR, and FP&A onto a unified cloud platform that shares real-time information and is designed with a powerful, people-centric approach, so employees can benefit from better insight and become more effective and increasingly engaged. It supports rapid and continuous change while delivering individualized fit for customers at scale, delivering the right tools to unify the processes across their organization, and connect their people. Unit4 serves more than 6,000 customers globally including, Bravida, Havas, Migros Aare, Americares, Save the Children International, Action against Hunger, Metro Vancouver, Forest Research, Southampton City Council, Habitat for Humanity, Selkirk College, FTI Consulting, and Surrey County Council.

