BrandSpark Announces 9th Annual Most Trusted Consumer Product Brands for 2022

The BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards Earned Across 125 Consumer Product Categories Based on a National Survey of 14,718 Consumers
NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Leading market research firm BrandSpark International, in partnership with Newsweek Magazine, today announced the 2022 winners of the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards ("BMTA") for consumer products. The winners were selected based on a survey of 14,718 Americans who shared their thoughts on which brands they trust the most and reasons for that trust in 125 categories in which they have recently shopped.
With an ever-increasing array of options on shelf, the BMTAs aim to help shoppers make better purchase decisions. Shoppers use the instantly recognizable BMTA logo to know who the majority of other Americans trust the most, based on their experience of shopping for brands in that category. The BrandSpark American Trust Study revealed that across major shopping categories like food and home goods, learning that a brand is the #1 most trusted increases shoppers' intent to purchase even more than being the #1 seller. The credential's impact was viewed as being similar to receiving a recommendation from a friend or family member.
"The BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards seal has been a visual reminder of trust leadership for 9 years," said Robert Levy, President, and CEO of BrandSpark International. "It underscores that the brand is perceived to be delivering highly on drivers of trust, helps build trust with new consumers and as well reminds current consumers when faced with alternative brand choices." Levy also underscores that "the BMTA winners are always identified by BrandSpark International using research survey best practice principles based 100% on an independent sample of shoppers who have recent experience in each category. We do not allow brands to employ their own social media or email databases to skew the voting based on whichever brands have the biggest reach."
Rising Cost of Consumer Goods and the Trust Paradigm
The BrandSpark American Trust Study revealed that the top 3 drivers of trust in consumer products are pricing, quality, and transparency, with 55% saying that their trust increases greatly when a brand improves pricing. The pandemic has put a strain on supply chains globally and out of stocks along with increased prices on the shelf may prompt consumers to seek out new brands to fulfill their value expectations, such as private label or value brands. "This emphasizes the need for trust leaders to re-evaluate their value propositions to consumers and maintain trust," said Adam Bellisario, Associate Vice-President at Best New Product Awards Inc. "Depending on the category and consumer expectations, this can include various marketing strategies that use the drivers of trust behind their brand to reinforce and validate any price premium", said Bellisario.
5 Notable Winners from the 2022 BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards
- The brand with the largest trust share and margin of trust in the entire study was heritage brand Arm & Hammer for the fridge deodorizer category.
- Ben's Original (formerly Uncle Ben's) and Pearl Milling Company (formerly Aunt Jemima) successfully navigated important brand updates, even though many shoppers in the study still refer to the heritage branding.
- Private label brands gained in food & beverage with Walmart's Great Value and Kroger Brand joining Kraft, Tyson, and Campbell's as the 5 brands cited for increasing consumers' trust in the past year.
- Olay gained trust from more consumers than any other beauty brand for offering premium performance at an affordable price.
- Lysol topped all other household brands with major gains in 2022, trusted for keeping homes safe and healthy through effective disinfecting.
The BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards 2022 winners are listed below. See details at www.BrandSparkMostTrusted.com, and contact us for more information on any category.
BABY & KIDS
CATEGORY
WINNER
Baby Food
Gerber
Baby Formula
Enfamil / Similac (TIE)
Baby Laundry Detergent
Dreft
Baby Lotion
Johnson's Baby
Baby Monitor
VTech
Baby Wash / Shampoo
Johnson's Baby
Baby Wipes
Huggies
Booster Seat
Graco
Breast Pump
Medela
Child Home Safety Products
Safety 1st
Children's Cough Medicine
Tylenol
Children's Thermometer
Braun
Children's Vitamins
Flintstones
Diapers
Pampers
Dolls
Barbie
High Chair
Graco
Infant / Toddler Car Seat
Graco
Jogging Stroller
Graco
Standard Stroller
Graco
Toys
Fisher-Price
BEAUTY, COSMETICS, AND SKINCARE
CATEGORY
WINNER
BB Cream
Maybelline / Covergirl (TIE)
Body Lotion
Jergens / Aveeno (TIE)
CC Cream
IT Cosmetics
Concealer
Maybelline / CoverGirl (TIE)
Eye Cream
Olay
Eyebrow Makeup
Maybelline
Eyeliner
Maybelline
Face Cream
Olay
Face Wipes
Neutrogena
Foundation
CoverGirl
Hair Removal
Nair
Lip Color
Revlon
Lip Gloss
Burt's Bees
Lipstick
Revlon
Makeup Remover
Neutrogena
Mascara
Maybelline
Micellar Water
Garnier
Nail Polish
OPI / Sally Hansen (TIE)
Natural Cosmetics
bareMinerals
Night Cream
Olay
Pore Strips
Biore
Self Tanning
Jergens
Toner
Neutrogena
FOOD & BEVERAGE
CATEGORY
WINNER
Artisan Flatbread
Stonefire
Bacon
Oscar Mayer
Beer
Budweiser
Better-for-you Frozen Meals
Lean Cuisine
Coffee
Folgers
Cooking Stock/Broth
Swanson
Dairy Free Cheese
Daiya
Eggs
Eggland's Best
Frozen Fish
Gorton's
Frozen Pie Shells
Pillsbury
Green Tea
Lipton
Hard Seltzer (Alcoholic)
White Claw / Truly (TIE)
Mayonnaise
Hellmann's
Pancake & Waffle Syrup
Pearl Milling Company
Pancake Mix
Pearl Milling Company
Pasta Sauce
RAGÚ
Peanut Butter
Jif
Pork
Smithfield
Poultry
Tyson
Prepared Mashed Potatoes
Idahoan
Protein Bar
KIND / Clif (TIE)
Rice
Ben's Original (formerly Uncle Ben's)
Soup
Campbell's
Vodka
Smirnoff
Whiskey
Jack Daniel's
HEALTH & PERSONAL CARE
CATEGORY
WINNER
Adult Incontinence
Poise
Allergy Eye Drops
Visine
Bar Soap
Dove
Blood Glucose Monitor
OneTouch
Blood Pressure Monitor
Omron
Cold Sore Remedy
Abreva
Contact Lens Solution
Bausch & Lomb
Dry Shampoo
Dove / Batiste (TIE)
Electric Toothbrush
Oral-B
Fiber Supplement
Metamucil
Hair Regrowth Products
Rogaine
Headache Relief
Tylenol
Manual Toothbrush
Oral-B / Colgate (TIE)
Men's Body Wash
Dove Men+Care
Men's Shaving
Gillette
Men's Skin Care
Dove
Mouthwash
Listerine
Nasal Spray
Flonase
Pain Relief Patch
Salonpas
Probiotic Supplement
Culturelle
Shampoo & Conditioner
Suave
Sunscreen
Coppertone
Teeth Whitening
Crest
Topical Cough Suppressant
Vicks
Topical Pain Relief Cream/Gel
Icy Hot
Upset Stomach Relief
Pepto Bismol
Women's Body Wash
Dove
Women's Shaving
Gillette
Workout Supplement
GNC
HOME, HOUSEHOLD & PET
CATEGORY
WINNER
Air Freshener Spray
Febreze
Antibacterial Hand Soap
Dial
Bathroom Tissue
Charmin
Candles
Yankee Candle
Cookware
Farberware
Dish Soap
Dawn
Dishwasher Detergent
Cascade
Dishwasher Rinsing Aid
Finish
Dryer Sheets
Bounce
Fabric Refresher
Febreze
Fabric Softener
Downy
Flea & Tick Prevention
Frontline
Fridge Deodorizer
Arm & Hammer
Insect Control
Raid
Laundry Detergent
Tide
Laundry Detergent for Deep Cleaning
Tide
Laundry Scent Booster (In-Wash)
Downy
Laundry Stain Remover
Shout
Laundry Wrinkle Protection
Downy
Multi-Purpose Disinfecting Cleaner
Lysol
Paper Towel
Bounty
Plug-in Air Freshener
Glade
Single Serve Coffee Maker
Keurig
Stand Mixer
KitchenAid
Toilet Bowl Cleaner
Lysol
Vacuum
Shark
Washer / Dryer
Whirlpool / Maytag (TIE)
Weighted Blanket
Tranquility
How winners are determined
14,718 American shoppers determined the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards winners for 2022 through their top-of-mind unaided responses for categories in which they shop. The results are ranked based on the greatest volume of mentions as the most trusted brand in the category (ties are declared if the margin of victory is within 3%).
About BrandSpark International
Founded in 2001, BrandSpark is a research and consulting firm that provides brands with the insights they need to understand the omnichannel shopper, refine their strategic brand positioning, build consumer trust and improve the success of their new product launches. BrandSpark's affiliate, Best New Product Awards Inc., runs major awards programs the Best New Product Awards and the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards, and Shopper Army, a digital shelf platform providing the most trusted incentivized Ratings and Reviews for brands.
Newsweek Media Partnership
BrandSpark has partnered with premier media brand Newsweek to shine a bright light on these award-winning brands. The partnership will include features of the winners, targeted communications to readers, and unique high-value advertising opportunities for brands anchored by editorial content. The BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards logo includes the iconic and instantly recognizable Newsweek logo to generate even more impact for shoppers and brands.
Permission and authorization from Best New Product Awards Inc. are required to reference the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards win or use the claim or logo.
