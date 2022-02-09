WOWWEE TEAMS UP WITH HASBRO ON INNOVATIVE OUTDOOR WATER FUN PRODUCTS UNDER THE NERF SUPER SOAKER AND HASBRO GAMING BRANDS.

MONTREAL, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WowWee®, a leading manufacturer of innovative consumer entertainment products, and Hasbro®, global play and entertainment company, today announced a partnership to bring iconic HASBRO GAMING to the outdoor play space & introduce a new line of NERF SUPER SOAKER products.

Launching this spring, WowWee will introduce a new line of NERF SUPER SOAKER products that will change water battle, water sport, and pool play for everyone! Leading the water toy line is the RoboBlaster, an unprecedented interactive target that comes alive as the ultimate backyard toy. Battle warriors of all ages will dash and dodge as the RoboBlaster UNLEASHES THE ULTIMATE SOAK. How to win? Knock down the targets! Look out for more in & out of pool fun with ride-on inflatables, mega backyard inflatables, and many more epic summer toys!

In addition, WowWee will also be expanding the renowned HASBRO GAMING portfolio into the backyard with integrated water play and super-sized game board competition for the entire family. The Spring 2022 lineup will kick off with three exciting SPLASH GAMES titles: Twister, Operation and Crocodile Dentist. You've never seen these classic games like this before!

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Hasbro on these exciting new product lines," said Michael Yanofsky, VP of Sales at WowWee. "Both companies strive to deliver fun and exciting experiences for all families, and we look forward to introducing this new twist on classic game play and more."

Jess Richardson, VP Licensed Consumer Products at Hasbro, expressed, "We are excited to partner with WowWee and drive innovation across NERF SUPER SOAKER and HASBRO GAMING in water play and activity. We look forward to making a splash in families' backyards this summer."

With both SPLASH GAMES and NERF SUPER SOAKER product lines launching this spring, it's time for families to test their skills and GET SOAKED!

About WowWee

WowWee® is a global innovator and industry leader in developing, marketing, and distributing hi-tech consumer robotic, toy, and entertainment products. Since its launch in 1988, WowWee has revolutionized the way consumers interact with robotics - fusing technology and imagination to deliver award-winning toys and gadgets such as Robosapien® and MiP®, The Toy Association's Innovative Toy of the Year (TOTY) in 2015. WowWee's Fingerlings®- the first-ever line of animatronic collectible toys - instantly skyrocketed in popularity, topping retail best-selling lists around the world, and won the 2018 Collectible Toy of the Year and overall Toy of the Year awards. Also, the company won Plush Toy of the Year in 2020 for its licensed, official Pinkfong Baby Shark™ Song Puppets with Tempo Control. Currently, its Got2Glow™ Fairy Finder is nominated for a 2022 TOTY. With offices in Montreal, San Diego, and Hong Kong, WowWee continues to innovate across the toy and entertainment categories. Please visit http://www.wowwee.com

About Hasbro

Hasbro HAS is a global play and entertainment company committed to making the world a better place for all children, fans and families. Hasbro delivers immersive brand experiences for global audiences through consumer products, including toys and games; entertainment through eOne, its independent studio; and gaming, led by the team at Wizards of the Coast, an award-winning developer of tabletop and digital games best known for fantasy franchises MAGIC: THE GATHERING and DUNGEONS & DRAGONS.

The company's unparalleled portfolio of approximately 1,500 brands includes MAGIC: THE GATHERING, NERF, MY LITTLE PONY, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH, MONOPOLY, BABY ALIVE, DUNGEONS & DRAGONS, POWER RANGERS, PEPPA PIG and PJ MASKS, as well as premier partner brands. For the past decade, Hasbro has been consistently recognized for its corporate citizenship, including being named one of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens by 3BL Media and one of the World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere Institute. Important business and brand updates are routinely shared on our Investor Relations website, Newsroom and social channels (@Hasbro on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.)

