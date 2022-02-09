GoDysh Receives Patent for their Unique Dish-Discovery and Delivery Services

PLEASANTON, Calif., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has granted San Francisco Bay area-based GoDysh Inc. patent number 11182815 that covers "Methods and Apparatus for Dish Ratings and Management System." The receipt of the patent legitimizes GoDysh's unique offering of authenticated user ratings and reviews, enabling diners to view, compare and order customer-favorite dishes within a 45-mile radius.
"GoDysh is the only food-delivery service that provides a comparison of authenticated dish-level ratings and reviews across multiple restaurants and enables for a single-delivery order, allowing diners to find their favorite dishes and have them delivered to their door," said CEO of GoDysh Inc. Sarath Krishnan. "We thank the USPTO for recognizing the uniqueness of our product, and look forward to serving diners in extended Bay Area now and the US market in future"
GoDysh helps users discover new restaurants and dishes with its "dish discovery" platform with delivery and pick-up options throughout a city and suburbs. The now-patented Dish-rating and Management (DRM) software works in a "closed-loop" manner with users to build and grow a database of dishes and their ratings. Only authenticated users are able to rate and review dishes. They are then rewarded for providing reviews, incentivizing them to continue using the service, thus generating more "dish level" reviews for the restaurants on the platform. Users can then place delivery or pick-up orders, eliminating the need for multiple apps for search and order inputs.
Prior to receiving the patent, GoDysh completed a pilot program and six months of testing in November 2021. The pilot program provided an initial version of the app to diners in the South and East San Francisco Bay area.
"With 60+ restaurant partners and over 3000 satisfied customers, GoDysh is poised to move to the next stage of growth and scale up," continued Krishnan. "Our work to create the most advanced dish review and delivery service for the diners has only just begun."
GoDysh Inc. is currently working to develop additional in-app capabilities, allowing users to make well-informed and cost-effective choices.
To review all GoDysh products and services, visit www.godysh.com. For more information, contact us at support@godysh.com.
SOURCE GoDysh
