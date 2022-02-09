Introducing Kintsugi Hair -- The Haircare Brand that Believes in the Art & Science of Healthy Hair. Dry, Damaged, Thin-Looking Hair? Meet Your Match

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Introducing Kintsugi Hair™, a new luxury haircare brand formulated with scientifically-backed ingredients that help create healthy hair and glamorous results. Like the ancient Japanese art of kintsugi, in which artisans would mend broken pottery with gold and thus create a stronger vessel, Kintsugi Hair believes in repairing what is broken rather than masking flaws. Each product is developed with a precise ratio of ingredients — each one hand-selected for its quality and efficacy. Kintsugi's scientifically-supported formulas set a new standard in premium hair care for use at home and in the salon. The Kintsugi Hair mission is to provide women and men with luxurious, science-backed solutions that help support and beautify hair from root to tip.

Dr. John Layke, a renowned plastic surgeon at Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery Group, helped co-found and develop the Kintsugi Hair product line.

According to Dr. Layke, "We wanted to create products that contain natural ingredients and effective, scientifically-backed compounds. Ultimately, we developed formulas that provide essential nutrition to the scalp and the hair shaft, so anyone at home can achieve healthier-looking hair."

"What's great about Kintsugi Hair is that the products are all truly style-friendly. Kintsugi Hair's products are all very light, yet they help make all types of hair both smoother and easier to style," says Mirna Jose, acclaimed hairstylist.

Every product in the Kintsugi Hair line is driven by the core belief that haircare should not be a band-aid solution to hair damage — but rather, a supportive treatment that blends nutritional supplements with topical hair-fortifying solutions.



Amplifying Glaze™: A serum that moisturizes and visibly supports hair while acting as a volumizing styling agent; created with SymHair Force 1631, a formula made with ultra-hydrating microalgae extracts to help support the look of hair thickness and strength.*

Awakening Mist™: A scalp spray that helps nourish and balance scalp oils and support the look of full, healthy hair; revolutionized the way consumers use Redensyl, a compound made of European larchwood and green tea extract that supports hair follicle nourishment when applied directly to the scalp.*

Infused Hydration™: A cleansing conditioner which gently cleanses and hydrates hair with powerful compounds that can support hair; formulated with Kerastore 2.0, a strand-fortifying solution that mimics the proteins hair is made of, helping to support the most damaged area of the hair cuticle.*

Moisture Bond™: A conditioning spray that provides a boost of hydration while creating a protective shield around each individual strand; produced with Meristant 101L, a frizz-fighting compound that smooths hair while protecting against heat damage.*

KeraNew™: An ultra-nourishing hair supplement that assists in scalp health and the strengthening of strands from the inside out; includes DFK-GLOW — a keratin complex that supports the body's chemistry to help fight the look of breaking and splitting; Hydrolyzed Collagen — a protein that helps strengthen strands for a smoother, healthier look, and promotes the appearance of thicker hair; Hyaluronic Acid — the gold standard of hydrators that brings essential moisture to the skin, thus creating the optimal conditions for healthy hair.*

Kintsugi Hair products are all formulated and manufactured in the U.S. Additionally, Kintsugi is sulfate-free, paraben-free, and animal cruelty-free. Prices range from $40 to $78. All purchases of Kintsugi Hair high quality products are backed by a 90-day money-back guarantee.

About Kintsugi Hair

Founded by Beverly Hills salon owner Paul Lindsey and plastic surgeons Drs John Layke and Payman Danielpour, Kintsugi Hair offers solutions that outperform "traditional" formulas in every regard and set a new standard in premium hair care. Made with only high-quality ingredients, our proprietary formulas redefine luxury by combining science and glamor: They can give you the elevated experience of a high-end salon, while helping provide meaningful, lasting improvements to the look and feel of your hair. For more information visit kintsugihair.com or follow @kintsugihair.

*All individuals are unique. Your results can and will vary.

†These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

