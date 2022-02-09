CLOVE, HEALTHCARE'S MOST COVETED SNEAKER BRAND, RELEASES ITS FIRST COLLABORATION WITH INFLUENTIAL HEALTHCARE PROFESSIONAL, NURSE CLARA

ATLANTA and PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clove, the first-of-its-kind sneaker brand specifically designed for healthcare workers, drops a limited-edition sneaker collaboration in partnership with influential healthcare professional, Nurse Clara Jones. The launch of the Clara 1 is the brand's foray into co-designing and concepting a sneaker with a brand ambassador from The Clove Collective. The sneaker showcases Clara's multi-faceted personality as a mentor, healthcare and lifestyle influencer, and advocate for the Asian American and Pacific Islanders community. It encourages healthcare professionals to boldly embrace all parts of their identity — personally, professionally, and culturally.

Clara Jones, a Labor & Delivery Nurse who has amassed a like-minded community of 91K individuals on Instagram, is a proud founding member of The Clove Collective, a give-back ambassador program made up of a diverse group of healthcare workers who utilize their voice and platform to initiate positive change for their peers in the healthcare community. The result of Clove and Nurse Clara's collaborative efforts led to an elegant sneaker that speaks to Clara's depth – her culture, her values and her style. "Nurse Clara is the perfect encapsulation of a modern healthcare professional,'' states Joe Ammon, Founder of Clove and husband to a Registered Nurse. "Because Clara is more than her profession - she's a dog-mom, a daughter of Korean immigrants, a mentor to other healthcare professionals, an advocate and a creative spirit amongst so many other things - we wanted to acknowledge the impact she's made as a valued member of our collective while highlighting her individuality," adds Ammon.

"We've had the absolute pleasure of working with Clara over the past two years with the privilege of getting to know her and witness her growth in both her schooling and career, from being a nurse at one of the busiest Labor & Delivery units in the nation* to becoming a certified Family Nurse Practitioner" comments Jordyn Amoroso, Chief Brand Officer of Clove. "I remember the day where this collaboration came to fruition like it was yesterday... we both approached each other with the idea where it was kind of like saying 'I love you' at the same time," adds Amoroso.

Jones worked closely with Clove to incorporate elements of her personal style and Korean heritage into the design, including a versatile colorway and thoughtful floral pattern. The blush tone represents intimacy and vulnerability – attributes that healthcare providers exercise every day to offer the best care for their patients. The Mugunghwa flower, also known as the Rose of Sharon, is placed on the sneaker's insert. It is the South Korean national flower that represents the country's resilience, strength, and also means "flowers that never fade." Similarly, it represents the unending dedication of healthcare providers as well as Clara's motivation to always plant the seeds of mentorship in the nursing community. The Clara 1 empowers her peers and the next generation of nurses to continually bloom despite their hardships and remember their "why," sentiments that resonate now more than ever. Additionally, the sneaker has a V-Shaped band on the shoe's upper, exclusive to the Clara 1, adding a sleek, minimalist air to the design.

"I wanted to add femininity, beauty and expression to this sneaker - adding some grace and levity to an otherwise tough time for frontline workers while celebrating the beauty of my culture to share with those beyond the AAPI community," comments Jones.

"It was important for me to don three different wardrobes when shooting the campaign. I love the dichotomy between wearing my off-duty clothes, scrubs and the Hanbok, a traditional Korean garment. The fact that a company within the healthcare space empowers us to show all dimensions of ourselves and pay homage to our upbringings, both in our work and our lives, is what makes working with Clove so special," adds Jones.

Clove has made their mark within the healthcare apparel industry through their untraditional approach to footwear – in addition to their dedication to functionality and intentional variety of sneaker colors, the brand's fashion-forward concept of releasing limited edition "drops" with high level, glamorous campaigns not only puts a unique spin on the category but supports and features the healthcare professionals they serve, particularly the talented individuals within The Clove Collective.

Clove and Nurse Clara will be donating $10,000 to the Asian Mental Health Project who provides resources to make mental healthcare more accessible to the AAPI community. This donation will help the foundation pay for speakers and professionals who host free virtual sessions for their community.

Clove's limited edition sneaker with Nurse Clara will be available on goclove.com for $135 USD. Using Nurse Clara's Collective member code, CLOVECLARA, will provide customers with gift-with-purchase while contributing to Jones' commission as a collective member.

