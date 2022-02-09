LG HELPS DRIVE MARKET TRANSFORMATION BY BROADENING HEAT PUMP PRODUCT LINE IN 2022

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA is unveiling a new line of innovations incorporating ultra energy efficient heat pump technology at the 9th annual Design & Construction Week® held in conjunction with the 2022 NAHB International Builders' Show (IBS) and Kitchen and Bath Industry Show (KBIS).

LG's presence at the 2022 shows is being led by LG Builder , a special division of LG Electronics USA that is focused on bringing an array of efficient, connected home appliances and exclusive product offerings to design and building professionals. Also catering to the diverse needs of green builders across the country are HVAC solutions from LG Air Conditioning Technologies USA .

"Efficient heat pump technologies are key to the clean energy future, and the ENERGY STAR program is excited to work with partners like LG Electronics to help U.S. consumers save energy, save money, and protect the climate," says U.S Environmental Protection Agency ENERGY STAR Products Director Ann Bailey. "As the selection of products with heat pump technology expands, more and more households will be able to transition from fossil fuels to a cleaner, healthier and more comfortable home."

LG is displaying a number of new ENERGY STAR® certified innovations featuring heat pump technology:

LG Heat Pump Water Heater : This new Inverter Heat Pump Water Heater is an effective alternative to traditional electric resistance or gas water heaters. LG inverter technology heats water with an ENERGY STAR certified efficiency of 3.75 UEF, which is more efficient than standard 0.65- 0.95 UEF conventional gas and electric resistance water heaters. Ideal for residential applications, this product operates at a quieter sound level of just 42 dB(A), thanks to LG's inverter compressor. The inverter compressor also allows the heat pump to operate down to 23°F ambient air temperature, minimizing the need to supplement with the electric resistance heat, providing saving opportunities on electrical consumption across a broader operating range. Overall energy consumption can be further reduced with the LG ThinQ® app by allowing the user to set the water heater to Away or schedule off time when hot water is not needed. The EPA has updated their water heater standards to encourage the use of ENERGY STAR certified heat pump water heaters in an even wider variety of residential settings recognizing advanced heat pump technologies as a "key component to carbon pollution reduction while also reducing energy use and heating costs."*

: This new Inverter Heat Pump Water Heater is an effective alternative to traditional electric resistance or gas water heaters. LG inverter technology heats water with an ENERGY STAR certified efficiency of 3.75 UEF, which is more efficient than standard 0.65- 0.95 UEF conventional gas and electric resistance water heaters. Ideal for residential applications, this product operates at a quieter sound level of just 42 dB(A), thanks to LG's inverter compressor. The inverter compressor also allows the heat pump to operate down to 23°F ambient air temperature, minimizing the need to supplement with the electric resistance heat, providing saving opportunities on electrical consumption across a broader operating range. Overall energy consumption can be further reduced with the LG ThinQ® app by allowing the user to set the water heater to or schedule off time when hot water is not needed. The EPA has updated their water heater standards to encourage the use of ENERGY STAR certified heat pump water heaters in an even wider variety of residential settings recognizing advanced heat pump technologies as a "key component to carbon pollution reduction while also reducing energy use and heating costs."* LG Heat Pump Multi F MAX with LGRED° : A multi-zone heat pump system with single outdoor unit that can connect up to eight in-door units, the LG Multi F MAX with LGRED° heating technology provides continuous heating down to -13°F and 100 percent of rated capacity at 5°F. Ideal for residential and light commercial applications, Multi F Max with LGRED° is designed to allow indoor units to be placed in individual rooms, enhancing space comfort by enabling individualized zoned temperature settings, while avoiding over-cooling and/or heating and thus minimizing uncomfortable temperature swings.

: A multi-zone heat pump system with single outdoor unit that can connect up to eight in-door units, the LG Multi F MAX with LGRED° heating technology provides continuous heating down to -13°F and 100 percent of rated capacity at 5°F. Ideal for residential and light commercial applications, Multi F Max with LGRED° is designed to allow indoor units to be placed in individual rooms, enhancing space comfort by enabling individualized zoned temperature settings, while avoiding over-cooling and/or heating and thus minimizing uncomfortable temperature swings. LG Heat Pump WashTower™: With its ultra-convenient and space-saving design, LG's latest WashTower with the Dual Heat Pump dryer is a streamlined alternative to a conventional washer-dryer stack. LG's enhanced, proven steam technology and an array of functions that make washing and drying clothes more convenient than ever. The ENERGY STAR certified front-load washing machine uses Artificial Intelligence Direct Drive (AI DD™) technology to deliver clean, fresh clothes while the ENERGY STAR Most Efficient 2022 dryer leverages LG Dual Inverter Heat Pump technology to reduce energy consumption by drying in a low temperature throughout the drying cycle. With its lower overall height, this LG WashTower helps save space through a ductless design that requires less clearance with the back wall. The ductless design also saves owners the inconvenience of having to regularly access and clean out the rear ducts, and makes this unit particularly attractive for multi-family housing applications.

With Wi-Fi capability, these new products can be managed remotely by the homeowner using the LG ThinQ® app as part of a whole-home control and management strategy for LG HVAC, appliances and electronics.

"As the market moves toward electrification, efficient heat pump technology will become more prevalent," said Thomas Yoon, president and CEO of LG Electronics North America. "LG is taking heat pump water heaters, HVAC and laundry solutions to the next level thanks to the benefits of the inverter compressor technology: quiet operation and intuitive control via the LG ThinQ app to enable the homeowner to take advantage of system scheduling to reduce consumption when away from the home for extended periods of time."

Yoon said with LG, builders and homeowners can make an investment in greener living and sustainability now, leaving a legacy that will benefit the planet tomorrow. To learn more about the LG products for the professional market, visit lgbuilder.com .

*https://www.epa.gov/newsreleases/through-public-private-partnerships-epa-helps-advance-efficiency-and-reduce-emissions

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $63 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, solar energy solutions and vehicle components. LG is a seven-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. The company's commitment to environmental sustainability and its "Life's Good" marketing theme encompass how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. www.LG.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lg-helps-drive-market-transformation-by-broadening-heat-pump-product-line-in-2022-301478431.html

SOURCE LG Electronics USA