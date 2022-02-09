S.PELLEGRINO SUPPORTS CHEFS OF TOMORROW WITH FIFTH EDITION OF YOUNG CHEF ACADEMY COMPETITION

Canadian Chefs Can Apply Now for the 2022/23 S.Pellegrino Young Chef Academy Regional Competition

TORONTO, Feb. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - S.Pellegrino is pleased to announce the return of the S.Pellegrino Young Chef Academy Competition. This exciting global initiative, now in its fifth year, provides a unique opportunity for emerging young chefs to embark on a journey filled with mentorship and culinary creativity. The 2022/23 S.Pellegrino Young Chef Academy Competition, which is divided into two parts – The Regional Competition and the Global Grand Finale – offers young chefs an inspiring and educational experience that provides national visibility and professional prestige.

With the current climate affecting culinary communities, S.Pellegrino remains committed to supporting the culinary industry by shining a light on up-and-coming talent. Building on its inaugural Chef Collective of 2021, S.Pellegrino Canada continues to develop and implement projects to further the future of gastronomy, including the Regional Competition of the Young Chef Academy Competition, which provides young Canadian Chefs access to a global culinary community.

Canada is one of 16 regions hosting the regional portion of the competition which offers Canadian talent the opportunity to learn, interact, and be mentored by esteemed Canadian Chefs. The winners of the Regional Competition go on to compete in the Global Grand Finale in 2023, which will be the largest to date, building on the 300 young chefs and mentors from 50 countries who took part in the last competition.

"With pandemic lockdowns challenging the livelihoods of young Chefs in Canada, and around the world, S.Pellegrino is proud to support the culinary community in a meaningful and impactful way. We are thrilled to announce the fifth edition of the S.Pellegrino Young Chef Academy Competition, and open applications for young Canadian chefs to compete in a dedicated Regional Competition ahead of competing on the global finale stage," says Paul De Larzac, President of Nestle Waters Canada. "The competition and the S.Pellegrino Young Chef Academy support the culinary community and chefs of tomorrow by offering mentorship, guidance and supporting creativity and inclusivity in the world of gastronomy."

Young chefs between 18-30 years of age with at least one year of in-restaurant experience can apply for the 2022/23 S.Pellegrino Young Chef Academy Competition until April, 30, 2022. To enter, please visit: www.sanpellegrinoyoungchefacademy.com. Chefs that apply will need to share their experience and submit the recipe for their signature dish which should communicate their personal vision, unique skills, and creativity. All entry requirements can be found on the website. As with previous editions, the prestigious culinary academy ALMA , International School of Italian Culinary Arts , will evaluate the first phase of applications and determine the shortlist of Young Chefs who will participate in the Regional Finals. The selected Regional finalists will officially be in the running for the coveted title of the 'S.Pellegrino Young Chef Academy Award 2022/23. Applicants will also compete for three additional awards which recognize the young chefs' approaches to create positive change in society through food.

The four awards are:

: is the main competition award, and is voted for by the Seven Sages, an esteemed panel of internationally renowned chefs. The winning chef will have to demonstrate unrivalled technical skills as well as genuine creativity. The young talent should also display a strong personal belief regarding gastronomy, that will convince the Jury of their ability to become a catalyst for positive change; S.Pellegrino Award for Social Responsibility: voted by the Sustainable Restaurant Association, the largest foodservice sustainability programme and global community for driving sustainability in hospitality, the winning dish will represent the principle that food is at its best when it's the result of socially responsible practices, encompassing sourcing, social and environmental requirements. Submissions to this award are judged according to 8 criteria: resource use, climate impact, biodiversity, food waste, nutrition, collaboration, advocacy, innovation;





: voted for by the Mentors, the winner of this award will produce a dish that represents the culinary heritage of the native region. The dish should highlight traditional culinary practises and personal modern vision, providing a connection between the past and the future; Fine Dining Lovers Food for Thought Award: voted for by the online Fine Dining Lovers community, this award will be for the young chef who will be able to best represent his/her personal belief within his/her signature dish.

To learn more or to submit your application please visit: www.sanpellegrinoyoungchefacademy.com

About S.Pellegrino and Acqua Panna

S.Pellegrino, Acqua Panna and Sanpellegrino Italian Sparkling Drinks are international trademarks of Sanpellegrino S.p.A., which is based in Milan, Italy. Distributed in over 150 countries through branches and distributors on all five continents, these products represent quality excellence by virtue of their origins and perfectly interpret Italian style worldwide as a synthesis of pleasure, health and well-being. Founded in 1899, Sanpellegrino S.p.A. is the leading company in the beverage sector in Italy with its range of mineral waters and non-alcoholic drinks. As a major Italian producer of mineral water, it has always been committed to enhancing this primary good for the planet and works responsibly and passionately to ensure that this resource has a secure future.

