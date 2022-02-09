Goldman Sachs Sees Decade Long Bull Market For Metals

FN Media Group Presents Oilprice.com Market Commentary

LONDON, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Commodity stocks were some of the top performers in 2021, but the best is yet to come …Those commodities price gains we saw in 2021 weren't a one-off. Mentioned in today's commentary includes: Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. KL, First Majestic Silver Corp. AG, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. WPM, Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. BVN, Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited HMY.

Goldman Sachs sees 2022 as the start of a metals supercycle that will last for decades. The biggest beneficiary of the commodities supercycle—across the board—is metals, says Goldman Sachs, with analyst Jeffrey Currie comparing metals to oil in the 2000s. And copper may be the new oil . Not only is it offering a brilliant potential set up for returns, but it's also emerging as what could be one of the best hedges against growing market volatility. Why? Because it's indispensable in global decarbonization strategies …And the squeeze is already being felt, alongside record-high prices that have seen base metals across the board double from a year ago.

There's no better time to be a junior explorer making a discovery of a basket of metals—better known to the major mining world as a coveted VMS (volcanogenic massive sulphide) deposit. It's a potential cornucopia of metals and the results so far suggest what could be a perfect alignment with Goldman Sach's supercycle.

The company is Starr Peak Mining Ltd. ( STE.V ; STRPF ), which just reported its highest-grade VMS intercepts yet at its NewMetal property in Quebec's Abitibi Greenstone Belt, showing 8.98% zinc over 9.85 meters and 1.28% copper over 7.2 meters. This is all happening just a kilometer west of the historic producing Normetal mine, which has to date produced over 10 million tons of copper, zinc, gold, and silver.

Three drill holes have breathed even more excitement into this play—especially given the timing—with the highest grades so far added to the potential VMS allure:

Upper Zone (above 400 meters, vertically): STE-21-73: 5.90 m of 6.04% Zinc Equivalent

of 6.04% Zinc Equivalent Deep Zone (below 400 meters, vertically): STE-21-82-W1: 9.85 m of 8.98% Zinc Equivalent, including 0.82% of copper

of 8.98% Zinc Equivalent, including 0.82% of copper Deep Zone (below 400 meters, vertically): STE-21-81: 7.20 m of 5.14% Zinc Equivalent, including 1.28% of copper

We think that's excellent results for mid-January, with Starr Peak ( STE.V ; STRPF ) already back to drilling … now targeting the Deep Zone below 600 meters.



A second drill will target the 4-kilometer prolific Normetmar-Normetal lithological contact on Starr Peak's property … the northern half of the Newmetal play is gearing up for drill-testing for gold targets.



The Supercycle Basket



VMS deposits are outstanding sources of mineralization . They're also major sources of copper and zinc. They also contain significant volumes of gold and silver. As it stands, VMS deposits account for around 22% of the global production of zinc and just 6% of the world's copper production. For now, just over 2% of gold comes from VMS deposits.

The rarity of these ultra-rich VMS deposits is what makes them so coveted by major miners. Not only are they among the best sources of mineralization in the world, but they are also known for extraordinary production potential and higher-than-average grading.

When Starr Peak ( STE.V ; STRPF ) set out on the acquisition trail in 2019, it was only looking for gold. That's why it scooped up the property adjacent to Amex Exploration's big discovery. But its maiden drill program ended up finding more than gold, with indications of what could be a major VMS deposit.

And we're just getting started here. This is a huge land package that not only includes property right next to the Amex discovery but also the past-producing mine and three other prospective gold plays.

With its highest grade results already in, now it's about proving up possible tonnage and the commercial potential of this play. Proving up a VMS target that any big miner would love to get its hands on is the ultimate goal for a company in Starr Peak's position. We think this is the perfect setup for a VMS deposit, particularly for one that indicates high-grade copper.

H1 2021 saw copper undergo a huge rally on post-lockdown global economic recovery and a global push for decarbonization that shows signs of letting up. In fact, copper topped $10,000 per ton last spring. It hadn't done that in a decade.

H2 2021 saw copper rally yet again on an energy crisis that affected the global supply of the base metal. Q3 saw European copper inventories drop by nearly 90%, putting them at their lowest in nearly five decades.

As Goldman Sachs notes, we're just getting started here. Even if producers double their production they won't satisfy demand. That makes Starr Peak's fully-funded status, plus its superstar team , which includes the man behind the Amex Exploration discovery … on track to be one of our top picks for early-in investors looking to get in through the back door of the commodity supercycle.

And with the drill bit already back in the ground for more exploration, Starr Peak ( STE.V ; STRPF ) is aiming to prove up a VMS discovery that could lead to what every junior miner covets … and that every early-in investor gets rewarded for.



Other Miners Looking To Capitalize On The Commodity Boom



Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) is an international mining company with a strong presence in Canada. It has been operating since 1983, and currently employs well over 1000 people. Their mission statement is to become one of the world's premier mid-tier producers of gold by delivering superior value for shareholders and stakeholders while responsibly advancing sustainable development. Kirkland Lake produces gold at low production costs and offers investors the opportunity to participate in the growth of their company through its dividend reinvestment plan (DRIP).



Kinross is another one of Toronto's finest gold miners. Though not quite as established as Barrick or Newmont, Kirkland is no stranger to striking headline grabbing deals in the industry. In fact, just recently, Kirkland and Newmont signed a $75 million exploration deal that could wind up being a game-changer for the industry. The two companies have agreed to split the cost 50/50 over five years with each company investing $15 million every year into joint projects between both companies for exploration purposes only - at this point it seems like a win.



Though First Majestic Silver (AG) is a silver mining company committed to responsibly meeting the world's growing need for minerals. First Majestic is the only primary silver producer in North America and one of the largest in the world. The Company owns six operating mines, four development projects, and has exploration properties across Canada, Mexico, Turkey and Peru. In addition to being a precious metals miner with an eye on production growth through new mine developments, First Majestic is also proud to be a gold producer as well as a major supplier of copper cathode produced at its Cerro Grande project located near Rosario City in northern Mexico.



While its primary focus remains on silver mining, it does hold a number of gold assets, as well. Additionally, silver tends to follow gold's lead when wider markets begin to look shaky. And with analysts sounding the alarms of a global economic slowdown, both metals are likely to regain popularity among investors.



Harmony Gold (HMY) is a gold mining and exploration company. Harmony's principal business activities are the extraction, processing and sale of gold from its mines in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. Harmony has produced more than 20 million ounces of gold since it was established in 1977. The Company also produces copper, uranium and other by-products such as silver and indium through its subsidiary Hutton Mining Services Ltd., which operates a number of mines around the world including the Lady Annie Mine complex in Tasmania, Australia.

Harmony Gold is another South African miner which has exploded onto the radars of investors this year. Though it's only the third-largest miner in the country, it has made some stellar moves in the marketplace. Domestically, it has nine underground mines in the resource-rich Witwatersrand Basin and one open-pit mine in the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt. It also has a major joint-venture with Newcrest Mining in Papua New Guinea.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) is a company with its hands in operations all around the world. As one of the largest 'streaming' companies on the planet, Wheaton has agreements with 19 operating mines and 9 projects still in development. Its unique business model allows it to leverage price increases in the precious metals sector, as well as provide a quality dividend yield for its investors.

The Company's strategy includes maintaining an inventory of high-quality investments at all times, which enables Wheaton to take advantage of market opportunities when they arise while providing security if prices decline or production issues emerge. The Company also manages risk by utilizing hedging strategies that are designed to be effective regardless of whether gold prices rise or fall.



Randy Smallwood, Wheaton's President and Chief Executive Officer explained, "With their most recent successful construction of the Constancia mine in Peru, the Hudbay team has proven themselves to be strong and responsible mine developers, and we are excited about the same team moving this project into production. Rosemont is an ideal fit for Wheaton's portfolio of high-quality assets, and when it is in production, should add well over fifty thousand gold equivalent ounces to our already growing production profile."

It's rare to see miners from outside of North America on the New York Stock Exchange, but Compania de Minas Buenaventura (BVN) is an exception. Minas Buenaventura is a mining company that operates in Peru and Chile. It has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1996 and is currently valued at $2.6 billion. The company was founded in 1993 by Peruvian businessman Julio Ponce Lerou, who wanted to provide employment for his countrymen after the 1990s economic crisis. The company provides much-needed jobs to its citizens while also extracting raw materials like copper, gold, silver, zinc and lead from mines located in Peru and Chile.

Minas Buenaventure is exposed to six different mining properties around the globe which bring in an estimated 945,000 ounces of gold every year. But that's not all its got going for it. It is also has exposure to a number of silver mines which produce as much as 26.5 million ounces per year, and tens of thousands of metric tons of industrial metals such as zinc, lead and copper from its domestic mines.





By. Michael Kern

**IMPORTANT! BY READING OUR CONTENT YOU EXPLICITLY AGREE TO THE FOLLOWING. PLEASE READ CAREFULLY**

Forward-Looking Statements

This publication contains forward-looking information which is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements in this publication include that prices for gold, silver, copper, zinc and other base metals will retain their value in future as currently expected, or could continue to increase due to global demand and political reasons; that Starr Peak can fulfill all its obligations to acquire its Quebec properties; that Starr Peak's property can continue to achieve drilling and mining success for gold and other metals; that historical geological information and estimations will prove to be accurate or at least very indicative; that high-grade targets exist; that Starr Peak will be able to carry out its business plans, including future exploration and drilling programs; that the preliminary drilling results will be confirmed as further exploration continues; that the lab results from Starr Peak's initial exploration program will confirm evidence of a significant VMS deposit; that Starr Peak's exploration results will gain the attention and interest of larger mining companies and investors; that Starr Peak's exploration results will continue to show promising results justifying ongoing exploration and possible development efforts. These forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Risks that could change or prevent these statements from coming to fruition include that politics don't have nearly the strong effect on gold and other base metal prices as expected; that demand for base metals may not continue to increase; that the Company may not complete all its announced mineral property purchases for various reasons; that the Company may not be able to finance its intended drilling and exploration programs; Starr Peak may not raise sufficient funds to carry out its business plans; that geological interpretations and technological results based on current data may change with more detailed information or testing; that the lab results from Starr Peak's initial exploration program may not support evidence of a significant VMS deposit; that the preliminary drilling results may not be confirmed during further exploration efforts; that Starr Peak will fail to gain the attention and interest of other mining companies and investors; that Starr Peak's exploration results may fail to find additional promising results justifying ongoing exploration and/or development efforts; and despite promising results from drilling and exploration, there may be no commercially viable minerals or ore on Starr Peak's property. The forward-looking information contained herein is given as of the date hereof and we assume no responsibility to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

DISCLAIMERS

This communication is for entertainment purposes only. Never invest purely based on our communication. We have not been compensated by Starr Peak. The information in our communications and on our website has not been independently verified and is not guaranteed to be correct.

SHARE OWNERSHIP. The owner of Oilprice.com owns shares of Starr Peak and therefore has an additional incentive to see the featured company's stock perform well. The owner of Oilprice.com will not notify the market when it decides to buy more or sell shares of this issuer in the market. The owner of Oilprice.com will be buying and selling shares of this issuer for its own profit. This is why we stress that you conduct extensive due diligence as well as seek the advice of your financial advisor or a registered broker-dealer before investing in any securities.

NOT AN INVESTMENT ADVISOR. The Company is not registered or licensed by any governing body in any jurisdiction to give investing advice or provide investment recommendation.

ALWAYS DO YOUR OWN RESEARCH and consult with a licensed investment professional before making an investment. This communication should not be used as a basis for making any investment.

RISK OF INVESTING. Investing is inherently risky. Don't trade with money you can't afford to lose. This is neither a solicitation nor an offer to Buy/Sell securities. No representation is being made that any stock acquisition will or is likely to achieve profits.

DISCLAIMER: OilPrice.com is Source of all content listed above. FN Media Group, LLC (FNM), is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated in any manner with OilPrice.com or any company mentioned herein. The commentary, views and opinions expressed in this release by OilPrice.com are solely those of OilPrice.com and are not shared by and do not reflect in any manner the views or opinions of FNM. FNM is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. FNM and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination and financial marketing solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. FNM was not compensated by any public company mentioned herein to disseminate this press release.

FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and FNM undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

Contact Information:

Media Contact e-mail: editor@financialnewsmedia.com U.S. Phone: +1(954)345-0611

SOURCE Oilprice.com