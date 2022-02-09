Connect Hearing is Proud to Welcome New Brunswick's Audiologie Avenir Hearing to its Canada-Wide Network of Hearing Clinics

VICTORIA, BC, Feb. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Connect Hearing has acquired Avenir Hearing in New Brunswick. The acquisition of Avenir Hearing took place on January 4, 2022 and is a significant network expansion for Connect Hearing which sees the national hearing healthcare provider acquire 11 hearing clinic locations and expand into the province of New Brunswick for the first time.

"We strongly believe that joining Connect Hearing will allow us to improve access to quality audiological care"

"Avenir Hearing has a track record of success in their communities and a reputable brand built on the highest professional standards and exceptional client care. With Avenir Hearing's similar commitment to quality service and cutting edge Sonova products, it was a natural fit for Connect Hearing to expand into New Brunswick and establish itself as the leading hearing healthcare provider in Atlantic Canada," says Managing Director of Connect Hearing, Lilika Beck.

Avenir Hearing was founded in 2000 by Dr. Denis Leblanc in Dieppe, New Brunswick, and he and his team have since grown Avenir Hearing to 11 locations and become the largest network of hearing clinics in the province.

"We strongly believe that joining Connect Hearing will allow us to improve access to quality audiological care not only in New Brunswick but across Canada. Avenir Hearing's unique delivery service will continue and surely inspire Connect Hearing to apply some of our innovative ways to improve hearing aid accessibility across their network of clinics. We align ourselves well with each other's core values and are excited about the direction that Connect Hearing proposes to take audiological care in the near future," says Audiologist and President of Avenir Hearing, Dr. Denis Leblanc.

Connect Hearing's Vice-President of Business Development, Ian Ward, states "the seed for this deal was planted years ago, and despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, was successfully closed this January to start the new calendar year. Consideration and thanks for the hard work to everyone involved, including Lilika Beck, Dr. Denis Leblanc, and Paul Thompson, Sonova Strategic Projects Lead."

With over 150 hearing clinics across Canada, and growing, Connect Hearing is Canada's #1 physician referred hearing healthcare provider. Since 1978, Connect Hearing has helped Canadians from Victoria to Halifax stay connected to the sounds they love. Learn more at www.connecthearing.ca.

