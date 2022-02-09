Romanian cryptocurrency platform Tradesilvania.com appoints Mihaela Drăgoiu, former Head of Supervision and Control Directorate of FIU Romania (ONPCSB) as the new Risk & Regulatory Affairs Director

CLUJ-NAPOCA, Romania, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tradesilvania - the Premium platform for cryptocurrency and digital asset investments has announced the expansion of the Company's compliance management team with Mrs. Mihaela Anamaria Dragoiu.
Mihaela Anamaria Dragoiu is the former Head of the Prevention, Supervision and Control Directorate of FIU Romania (ONPCSB) with over 20 years of experience in the institution.
She has been involved in the continuous development of the legal framework (primary and secondary legislation) in the field, including the Act 129/2019, which sets out the legal requirements for the authorization/registration of crypto exchanges and digital wallet providers and establishes them as reporting entities in Romania. During the same period, Mihaela Anamaria Dragoiu was a Member and a FIU Romania Representative in the Commission for the Authorization of Currency Exchange Operations within the Romanian Ministry of Finance.
Mihaela Anamaria Dragoiu will help Tradesilvania's team to further develop and adjust the Company's legal compliance framework to the newest legal requirements in Romania and the European Union. With more than 21 years of regulatory experience acquired within the Romanian Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU), Mrs. Dragoiu will contribute to Tradesilvania's effort in further developing its risk management framework and the KYK/KYT procedures specific to digital assets.
"Attracting the best compliance experts in our Company is a natural step for our team. With the help of Mrs. Dragoiu, Tradesilvania's mission to develop an innovative digital investment infrastructure in partnership with the classic financial institutions is achieved." said Mr. Ciprian Dobrescu, CEO – Tradesilvania
Mihaela Anamaria Dragoiu - Regulatory Affairs Director: "I am thrilled to join the Tradesilvania team and to continue together the development of the compliance framework in this context of innovative accelerated growth of blockchain services in Romania. Our goal is to support the long-term dialogue with the state institutions and to be a provider of free education to all the participants in the digital asset market in Romania and the European Union".
Tradesilvania provides 24/7 access to 47 cryptocurrencies and 107 pairings available for automatic transactions through a web and mobile app, as well as OTC (over the counter) services, virtual asset management, custody and blockchain financial infrastructure for its clients, individuals, companies and institutions.
Tradesilvania
Nicu Marian Rusu
contact@tradesilvania.com; (+4) 031 631 3186
https://tradesilvania.com/en
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1741824/Tradesilvania.jpg
SOURCE Tradesilvania.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.