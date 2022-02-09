CivicEye Names Chip Cooper as Chief Financial Officer

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CivicEye, the end-to-end provider of cloud software for law enforcement, prosecutors, and security organizations, has announced Chip Cooper to take on the role of Chief Financial Officer.
Six Sigma certified and with over 20 years in executive financial roles across Fortune 500 and privately held companies, Cooper has invaluable expertise to impart in his new role. His skills in implementing process standardization and controls, building a top-notch finance and accounting team, and obtaining funding to sustain the growth and profitability for companies in all lifecycle stages make him an excellent fit for CivicEye.
"It is both exciting and humbling to join such an accomplished group of functional leaders and industry veterans," said Chip Cooper, CFO at CivicEye. "The collaboration and energy from all our CivicEye associates, tenured and new alike, is simply invigorating and speaks volumes of their passion for our mission. I look forward to pledging my experience, focus, and energy to facilitate their success."
CivicEye's end-to-end solutions embody the transparency communities seek while providing the organization and efficiency that overtaxed agencies desperately need. Cooper continued, "Clients will experience, first-hand, the thoughtful design of our products and immediately recognize the decades of law enforcement and civil service experience that is in our DNA. With a renewed focus on innovation and client success, CivicEye will lead the industry and differentiate itself as the Platform for Public Safety."
As CFO, Cooper will be instrumental in driving strategic and structural change to transform CivicEye from a regional player to a nationally recognized industry leader in law enforcement and public safety SaaS programs.
Chip Cooper is a native of Bloomington, IN, where he earned a BS in Finance from Indiana University. He later moved to North Carolina, earning an MBA from Wake Forest University. He currently resides in Charlotte, NC with his family and enjoys volunteering and travel in his free time.
About CivicEye
CivicEye provides advanced software solutions that support public safety professionals and helps save lives. The company combines a deep understanding of law enforcement and public safety with an unrivaled technology platform, bringing powerful and easy-to-use solutions to law enforcement, drug control, prosecution, campus police, private security, and fusion centers.
