Odyssey Wellness Expands West with New Age Distributors

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Odyssey Wellness LLC, a rapidly-growing functional mushroom beverage company, announced today that they have signed with New Age Distributors to expand their reach into Colorado and Wyoming. As part of their entry into the west, Odyssey has entered a distribution partnership with New Age Beverages, a Colorado-based organic and natural healthy functional beverage company, servicing the entire state of Colorado and neighboring Wyoming.

Josh Hillegass, President of New Age said, "we are very selective about the brands we represent. Odyssey fits our profile of a company we are proud to work with that is committed to uncompromising quality and healthier alternatives that deliver real results and make people feel good about their choice." We believe that Odyssey is going to be hugely successful as market trends indicate that functional mushrooms are becoming increasingly popular as more people experience the health benefits of consuming them," he added.

"We are thrilled to make our innovative mushroom elixirs available in Colorado, which is a trend-setting state with a strong demand for healthier offerings in the energy and functional beverage space. Expanding west into these two key states is part of our growth strategy and New Age is the perfect partner to help us in those markets," said Scott Frohman, Founder and CEO of Odyssey Wellness. "They have a profound knowledge of consumers who are opting for healthier beverages over traditional offerings, added Frohman.

Odyssey's beverage portfolio includes a better-for-you line of flavor-forward, organic sparking functional mushroom energy elixirs, plant-based lattes, and herbal brews. All the elixirs contain a natural green tea caffeine for energy, lower sugar and potent fruiting body extracts of functional fungi, rich in adaptogens, active beta glucans, and nootropics for focus, energy, mood, and overall well-being.

ABOUT ODYSSEY WELLNESS LLC

Based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Odyssey Wellness LLC is a rapidly growing RTD functional mushroom beverage company. Their innovative and exotic flavor-forward mushroom sparkling elixirs, herbal brews and plant-based coffee lattes are rich in active compounds that boost brain performance, focus, energy, and mood. They use highly bioavailable extracts found in the fruiting body of mushrooms. Odyssey is committed to delivering the health benefits of traditional functional mushrooms in modern, socially conscious, sober-curious, great tasting beverages that inspire people to use their own personal power to do good.

About NewAge, Inc.

NewAge is a purpose-driven firm dedicated to inspiring the planet to Live Healthy™. Colorado-based NewAge commercializes a portfolio of organic and healthy products worldwide through primarily a direct-to-consumer (D2C) route to market distribution system across more than 50 countries. The company competes in three major category platforms including health and wellness, inner and outer beauty, and nutritional performance and weight management — through a network of exclusive independent Brand Partners, empowered with the leading social selling tools and technology available worldwide. More information on the Company can be found at: https://newage.com

