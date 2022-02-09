Lazeez Shawarma Donates a Record-Setting $10,000 in Gift Cards Becoming the Largest Sponsor of the Restaurant Support Program

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Feb. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - With over 46 restaurants across Ontario, Lazeez Shawarma knows only too well how the local restaurant industry has been hard hit by the Covid-19 pandemic. Despite this, when they heard about the Largest Restaurant Gift Card Support Program, the Lazeez Shawarma family took giving to new heights by donating a record-setting $10,000 in gift cards!
Spearheaded by The Mississauga News and Brampton Guardian in cooperation and Champions of the Cause (community-minded business leaders), the Largest Restaurant Support Program will see thousands of dollars of $10 and $20 gift cards purchased from small to mid-sized family or independently owned restaurants. The Champions of the Cause will distribute the cards in the community, while encouraging card holders to visit a local restaurant. Restaurants benefit from the purchase of the gift cards, from sales over and above the value of the card, in addition to attracting new business in the community.
"We are all hurting in the restaurant industry, but I honestly feel privileged to have this opportunity and to be in the position to be able to give back to our community," says Sahib Rana, Co-Founder/Franchise Manager of Lazeez Shawarma. "The Restaurant Gift Card Program is close to my heart because I've been in Canada for over three decades; my daughters were born here, and this is our home. Like good neighbours, we help each other. These are tough times for the restaurant industry but when the going gets tough, the tough get going. If the communities keep supporting the local businesses, we will get through this turbulence. We hope that what we are doing will encourage other businesses to step up and help."
Gautam Sharma, Advertising Director of Metroland Peel Region is overwhelmed by the outpouring of support shown by local businesses and their eagerness to help support the restaurant industry.
"By initiating the largest gift certificate program in Ontario to support our local struggling restaurants, the Mississauga News and our Champions of the Cause have come together to build a culture of giving and sharing in our community," says Gautam Sharma, Advertising Director of The Mississauga News and Brampton Guardian. "This is the largest business-to-business program of its type in Ontario, which is only made possible through the generous support of like-minded community leaders who generously agreed to help support our local restaurants. These business leaders are the 'Champions of the Cause' and the real heroes who are giving back to their community by making this program possible. The record-setting commitment by the Lazeez Shawarma family reflects their culture of giving back to the community."
Lazeez Shawarma has a long history of philanthropy including organizing food drives to support local food banks and The Food Drive in Support of the Nav Bhatia SuperFan Foundation. The restaurant group also supports organizations such as Refugee Girls Worldwide, Diabetes Canada, Veterans Affairs Canada, Khalsa Aid and others. Every Canada Day, some 9,000 Canadian flags are handed out free at their locations across Ontario.
Sahib says the $10,000 of gift cards will be handed out to front line workers throughout Ontario and he is working with various organizations to help co-ordinate the effort.
"Our first priority with the gift card program is to donate the gift cards to front line workers as a way of saying thank you," says Sahib. "Front line workers are the backbone of our community, and it is important for us to show appreciation for their demanding work and sacrifices. It is so important for us to say, 'thanks for being there for us and we appreciate all you do.' Canada has provided a safe and healthy environment for my family and giving back comes naturally."
The Restaurant Gift Card Support Program launched on January 26th and will be ongoing throughout February.
SOURCE Mississauga News
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.