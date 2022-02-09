Springbrook Expands National Footprint and Property Tax Capabilities with Acquisition of PUBLIQ® Software

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Springbrook Software, a leading cloud-based ERP platform for local government agencies, has acquired PUBLIQ® Software, of South Carolina. Collectively Springbrook and PUBLIQ will serve nearly 2000 villages, towns, municipalities, fire districts, utilities, and cities in seven countries around the globe, with PUBLIQ bringing new, advanced property tax capabilities to the Springbrook cloud based Cirrus platform.
PUBLIQ Software has developed a comprehensive suite of integrated property tax management software solutions that have helped hundreds of local government agencies efficiently handle tax billing, collections, assessments, and appraisals, while remaining compliant. The full featured solution suite includes Assessor, to simplify parcel management, assessments, and appraisals; Auditor provides flexible tools to manage and calculate real and personal taxes; Treasurer/Tax Collector handles all aspects of daily tax processing, while Tax Sales Management handles the entire tax sale process.
"PUBLIQ Software will enable us to offer a new comprehensive and powerful property tax suite. It will be fully integrated with our Cirrus financial ERP and will provide our customers with the strongest, most complete and secure platform for running local government agencies," says Robert Bonavito, CEO, Springbrook Software.
Springbrook has been providing a full suite of secure, cloud-based solutions including finance, payroll, utility billing, human resources, and online payments to local government agencies for over 30 years. Springbrook's Cirrus is a new cloud platform with a full complement of state-of-the-art features. Springbrook also recently acquired MAGIQ software.
About Springbrook Software:
Springbrook Software is the country's leading cloud-based finance and administration software provider designing solutions specifically for small to medium sized local government agencies. Nearly 2000 cities, towns and districts from coast to coast use our suite of modern, high-performance solutions to manage their finances, payroll, utility billing and collect citizen payments. Springbrook is headquartered in Portland, Oregon with regional presence in over 40 states, and seven countries internationally. https://springbrooksoftware.com
About PUBLIQ® Software
PUBLIQ® Software has been helping small towns, cities, counties, and utilities for over 50 years. PUBLIQ provide integrated software to help manage property taxes, finance, and utility billing, among other services. PUBLIQ is a technology company that focuses on human-to-human connections and relationships. With decades of proven success and reliable services. https://publiqsoftware.com/
