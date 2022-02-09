Ellevate Network Announces Sixth Annual Mobilize Women to Be Held June 8, 2022

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ellevate Network, the largest community of women+ at work, will be hosting Mobilize Women on June 8, 2022.

At the 2022 Mobilize Women Summit, 30+ thought-leaders and experts will address solutions to key barriers and questions present in today's world. Topics to look forward to include: "The Ripple Effect of Women-Owned Unicorns," "Combating Performative Allyship," "Why They Stay: Companies' Role in Employee Wellbeing," "Changing Landscape of Mental Health," and "Gender, Minorities and Changes in the Law."

Mobilize Women will include ample opportunity for women+ and allies from all industries to come together, listen with intent, contribute their voice, and map out a plan for a more equitable world. Registrations are open now here.

Mobilize Women 2022 will be free of charge and open to the public thanks to presenting sponsors Verizon, Lincoln Financial, and RBC Wealth Management - US, plus additional sponsors Accenture, Mutual of Omaha, Bunge, NFP, Alliant, IPC Systems, and (en)Courage Coaching. Those interested in learning more about sponsoring Ellevate's Mobilize Women can contact Allison Matejczyk at allison@ellevatenetwork.com.

"As our world continues to grapple with constant changes to the state of work, we need to keep challenging each other to think bigger and make daily strides toward equity. That, at its core, is what makes Mobilize Women the experience you can't miss," said Kristy Wallace, CEO of Ellevate Network. "Throughout Mobilize Women, we'll be pushing against the status quo and toward change. You'll hear tough, real conversations that will help you grow, thrive, expand your mind, and feel supported in your efforts. We can only create a better future by standing together — so we welcome you to join us."

"RBC is proud of our history of advancing gender diversity in the workplace, and we are excited about our continued partnership with Ellevate," said Wanda Brackins, Head, RBC Wealth Management Global Diversity, RBC Wealth Management-U.S. "Diversity and inclusion are part of our five core values at RBC, and we are deeply committed to building and fostering an inclusive culture where all differences and identities are valued and respected."

"At Verizon, we believe that diversity is key to how we achieve success, and we are proud to be a Presenting Sponsor for Ellevate Network's Mobilize Women," said Kathleen Grillo, Senior Vice President of Public Policy and Government Affairs for Verizon. "There's still much work that needs to be done to ensure equity for all, and we are determined to see it through as we continue to move forward in this new world of work."

"We are thrilled to partner with Ellevate for Mobilize Women 2022, as they continue to further the conversation around the advancement of women in the workforce," said Sharon Scanlon, Senior Vice President, Customer Experience, Producer Solutions and Retirement Operations, Lincoln Financial Group. "This is a valuable opportunity to help women, and people of all genders, continue to take charge of all aspects of their futures, including their financial wellness."

For media partnerships and promotion opportunities, please contact raquel@ellevatenetwork.com. Applications to speak at any Mobilize Women 2022 events can be submitted through this form.

About Ellevate Network

Founded in 1997 as 85 Broads, Ellevate Network is the largest community of women+ at work. A powerful coalition of ambitious and supportive women who believe there is strength in numbers, Ellevate is built on the premise of showing up for each other, helping everyone — no matter their background or aspirations — build a career they love, and mobilizing the collective power of women to change the culture of business. Ellevate also works with companies committed to diversity and inclusion and has a proven track record of changing business culture from the inside out.

Media Contact

Megan Oliver, Ellevate Network, 9403122608, megan@ellevatenetwork.com

SOURCE Ellevate Network