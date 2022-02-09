Homeowners Save Money with Energy Efficiency as Costs Everywhere Skyrocket

NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As if the cost to run a household wasn't already expensive, now prices everywhere are sky-high… and getting higher! From the grocery store checkout line to the thermostat, homeowners are forking over too much cash to simply stay afloat.

One easy way homeowners can save money is by saving energy at home. Home repair experts at Window World, America's largest replacement window and exterior remodeling company, created the Window World 'Weather the Inflation Storm' Checklist to help homeowners save money.

"The cost to run a home and take care of a family gets more expensive every year," says Window World Chairman and CEO Tammy Whitworth. "To lend a hand, we created the Window World 'Weather the Inflation Storm' Checklist to help homeowners save money where it really counts."

Food — Americans expect to spend $611 on groceries a month in 2022, compared to $532 last year. KPMG

on groceries a month in 2022, compared to last year. Vehicles — Whether you want to buy a new or used car, expect to pay up! The cost of new vehicles rose almost 12% in 2021, and the cost of used vehicles rose a whopping 37%. (Source: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics)

Household Essentials — From toothpaste to toilet paper, products that every household has on standby just keep getting more expensive. Wholesale prices were up nearly 10% in 2021. BLS

Heat — Homeowners may see their heating bills jump as much as 54% compared to last winter. (Source: U.S. Energy Information Administration)

Window World's 'Weather the Inflation Storm' Checklist:



1. Look for the ENERGY STAR® label when buying new windows or doors. It means these products meet strict energy efficiency guidelines set by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Trained Window World professionals can help homeowners decide what types of windows and doors work best in their climate.

2. Check for air leaks around your windows and electrical outlets or gaps around pipes and wires. Apply temporary or removable caulk around the exterior frame of your leaky windows to block drafts during the winter. Additionally, ensure weatherstripping around windows and doors is secure and in good condition without frays that make it ineffective at stopping cold air.

3. Place draft snakes, or draft stoppers, in front of windows and doors to block out cold air. The long and thin tube-shaped material is filled with sand, rice or some other grainy substance to give it weight.

4. Lock your windows to seal your home from outside elements. Many people forget to check them as it gets colder.

5. Open your drapes for warmth, especially on southern-facing windows. Let your home soak up some natural sunlight instead of turning up the heat.

6. Replace your air filters at least every three months. A dirty air filter slows down airflow and makes your system work harder.

7. Lower the thermostat while you're not at home (or set it as low as is comfortable when you are home) to lower your utility bills. It may be tempting to crank up the heat as the days get cooler, but the lower the temperature is inside a house, the slower the heat loss.

8. Turn down the temperature of your water heater to the warm setting to prevent surges in your bill.

9. Turn off the lights when you leave a room. It's one of the easiest ways to save money! It costs almost $20 a year to leave one light on for eight hours a day. (energystar.gov) While you're at it, unplug appliances when they're not in use — keeping them plugged in drains energy.

10. Set up a professional energy audit to get a thorough assessment of your home's energy use. You can find information on how to do it yourself or where to find a professional on the U.S. Department of Energy's website.

