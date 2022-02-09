AIREON, CIRIUM FORGE DATA SHARING PARTNERSHIP

LONDON and MCLEAN, Va., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aireon, the global leader in space-based ADS-B for enhanced air traffic surveillance and aviation data analytics, has entered into a partnership with Cirium, the aviation analytics company, bringing together two world-class data sets for airspace stakeholders.

Cirium will gain access to AireonSTREAM, the world's only global source of ATS surveillance data.

Under the terms of the agreement, Cirium will gain access to Aireon's real-time data service product, AireonSTREAM. AireonSTREAM is the world's first and only global source of ATS grade surveillance data, which will enable Cirium to utilize the most precise and accurate global data available.

Aireon, for its part, will gain access to Cirium's flight status data, which includes real-time flight information, such as estimated and actual arrival and departure times, aircraft type, delay calculations, as well as Cirium's airline schedules – the aviation industry's most comprehensive schedule database.

Cirium will integrate Aireon's complete, global, real-time flight data with its unique combination of fleet, flight status and airline schedules data. Cirium will use Aireon's data to bring new levels of data coverage and precision of take-off and landing times that it already provides to the world's major air travel, aerospace manufacturing and aviation finance organizations.

For Aireon customers, Cirium data will enable Aireon to integrate the best-in-class schedule and status information into the AireonSTREAM, AireonFLOW, and AireonINSIGHTS product lines.

"The partnership with Cirium is an exciting one for the industry," said Don Thoma, Aireon CEO. "This collaboration, combining two best-in-class data providers, will allow Cirium and Aireon customers to achieve even greater awareness of and insights into the global airspace to allow better, safer and more operationally efficient decisions."

"Cirium and Aireon share a vision to uncover new ways to upgrade the world aviation industry's efficiency. To achieve this, organizations need the best data to power solutions and decision making. We are very proud of this partnership which together creates the most complete set of gate-to-gate data available about a flight," said Jeremy Bowen, CEO of Cirium.

About Cirium

Cirium brings together powerful data and analytics to keep the world moving. Delivering insight, built from decades of experience in the sector, enabling travel companies, aircraft manufacturers, airports, airlines and financial institutions, among others, to make logical and informed decisions which shape the future of travel, growing revenues and enhancing customer experiences. Cirium is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. The shares of RELX PLC are trade on the London, Amsterdam and New York Stock Exchanges using the following ticker symbols: London: REL; Amsterdam: REN; New York: RELX. For further information please follow Cirium updates on LinkedIn or Twitter or visit www.cirium.com.

About Aireon LLC

Aireon has deployed a space-based air traffic surveillance system for Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) equipped aircraft throughout the entire globe. Aireon is harnessing next-generation aviation surveillance technologies that were formerly ground-based and, for the first time ever, is extending their reach globally to significantly improve efficiency, enhance safety, reduce emissions, and provide cost savings benefits to all stakeholders. Space-based ADS-B surveillance covers oceanic, polar, and remote regions, and augments existing ground-based systems that are limited to terrestrial airspace. In partnership with leading ANSPs from around the world, like NAV CANADA, the Irish Aviation Authority (IAA), Enav, NATS and Naviair, as well as Iridium Communications, Aireon is providing a global, real-time, space-based air traffic surveillance system, available to all aviation stakeholders. For more information, please visit www.aireon.com.

