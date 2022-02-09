Andrea Peiro, Technology Executive, Joins Clayton, Dubilier & Rice

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clayton, Dubilier & Rice announced the appointment of Andrea Peiro, an experienced technology professional and successful entrepreneur, as an Operating Principal. In his new role, Mr. Peiro will be engaged in evaluating investments and help drive value creation through technology and digital initiatives at the Firm's portfolio companies.
Prior to CD&R, Mr. Peiro served as President of CUJO AI, a cybersecurity and network intelligence software services company. Previously, he co-founded and served as the Chief Technology Officer of PowerCloud, a pioneer in cloud-managed networking virtualization acquired in 2014 by Comcast. As a Vice President and General Manager of Comcast's Advanced Products Group, Mr. Peiro led a range of product development initiatives, including Artificial Intelligence for data security and digital content management, blockchain-based payment processing solutions, and augmented reality. Earlier in his career, he was responsible for technology commercialization at XEROX PARC.
Mr. Peiro's appointment follows the addition of Chris Satchell to the CD&R team in 2020. Prior to CD&R, Mr. Satchell spent twenty-five years in CXO roles at global software and technology companies, including Comcast, IGT, Microsoft, Nike, and Zume.
"We are pleased to welcome Andrea to bolster Chris's team," said CD&R Partner Stephen Shapiro. "We believe his extensive technology experience can be applied effectively across our portfolio companies as they manage an increasingly complex digital landscape, particularly in critical areas such as cybersecurity and AI."
Mr. Peiro holds degrees from the Scuola Superiore della Marina, the Università degli Studi di Milano and the Università' degli Studi di Pisa in Italy. He is a graduate of the Italian Naval Academy and served as an intelligence officer for close to a decade.
About Clayton, Dubilier & Rice
Clayton, Dubilier & Rice is a private investment firm with a strategy predicated on building stronger, more profitable businesses. Since inception, CD&R has managed the investment of approximately $40 billion in more than 100 companies with an aggregate transaction value of more than $175 billion. The Firm has offices in New York and London. For more information, please visit www.cdr-inc.com.
