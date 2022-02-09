Pepperdata Appoints Maneesh Dhir as Chief Executive Officer

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pepperdata , the leader in big data performance management, today announced the appointment of Maneesh Dhir as the new Chief Executive Officer. Former CEO Ash Munshi will assume the role of Executive Chairman of the company's board of directors after leading the company through five years of growth.

Dhir has a long and successful history of scaling global businesses at times of transition. He has held executive positions in several major companies. Most recently, Dhir was the Chief Product Strategy Officer for the enterprise business at FICO (Fair Isaac Corporation) , a leading analytics software company. From 2010 to 2015, Dhir was Managing Director for Apple's India business and grew revenues in India to over $1 billion, an increase of 15X during his tenure. Preceding his time at Apple India, Dhir served as Executive Vice President at AOL International, where he was responsible for AOL's $600M+ international business.

Big data is transitioning from legacy data centers and traditional applications to up-and-coming cloud technologies and containerized environments. Yet as enterprises embrace this shift, they feel the pain of underutilized resources, lack of predictable performance, and overspending. Pepperdata solves these problems by providing the autonomous optimization and observability enterprises need in the cloud and on Kubernetes to automatically improve performance and keep costs in line.

"I am excited and honored to be Pepperdata's new CEO," said Dhir. "Ash was key to bringing Pepperdata to the place it is now, and we'll continue to benefit from his insight and expertise as Chairman of the Board. I'm looking forward to continuing to bring our customers unparalleled performance in the big data ecosystem and am excited to lead the company through its next stage of growth."

Since joining Pepperdata in 2016, Munshi has guided the company, resulting in revenues up approximately 10X. He also increased the Pepperdata product offering from one to three products and broadened the number of technologies the product supports. Now, enterprises like Royal Bank of Canada and IQVIA rely on the Pepperdata solution to optimize their big data performance and manage costs. Munshi will continue to offer his unique expertise as Chairman of the Board.

About Pepperdata

Pepperdata products provide observability and autonomous optimization for the big data analytics stack. The Pepperdata solution provides full-stack visibility for troubleshooting, debugging, and planning. The solution continuously tunes the stack for optimal performance, both on premises and in the cloud. This helps IT maintain business continuity, ensure that applications and workloads meet SLAs, and track resource usage and spend for clear accountability. Unlike solutions that require manual, time-consuming application-by-application tuning, Pepperdata automatically scales system resources while providing a detailed and correlated understanding of each application using hundreds of real-time application and infrastructure metrics. Companies like IQVIA and Royal Bank of Canada depend on Pepperdata to deliver big data success. For more information, visit www.pepperdata.com .

