AmeriPro EMS Announces Partnership with Upson & Lamar Counties in Georgia

ATLANTA, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AmeriPro EMS, an innovative operator of high-quality ambulance, mobile integrated health, and patient logistics services in the Southeastern United States, today announced it is partnering with Upson County and Lamar Counties in Georgia to provide 911, inter-facility medical transportation, critical care, and Advanced Life Support (ALS) services. The partnership is a collaboration designed to provide regional services for the two counties, with services beginning February 14, 2022.
"We are thrilled to be a part of this unique public-private partnership to provide high-quality regional EMS services for Upson and Lamar Counties," said Larry Richardson, executive vice president of AmeriPro. "This is the first collaboration in a broader initiative to help other rural markets design similar systems using this approach, resulting in first-rate 911 services for other non-urban communities. Rural communities face immense and unique challenges and AmeriPro is poised to meet and overcome those challenges."
"The Lamar County Board of Commissioners and I are excited about the partnership with AmeriPro EMS," said Sean Townsend, CPM, CGFO, and county administrator for Lamar County, Georgia. "Partnering with Upson County on this contract will allow us to remain cost-efficient, improve the emergency response time and the overall public safety of our community. My top priority has always been, and will continue to be, providing the highest quality of service to our citizens. I am confident that AmeriPro EMS will provide consistent and professional emergency medical services to our community."
"We are immensely grateful for everyone who has contributed to this groundbreaking partnership, as well as those who are seeking to join AmeriPro's team to serve our county," said Jason Tinsley, county manager for Upson County, Georgia. "It is our expectation that AmeriPro EMS will provide our citizens with professional and responsive emergency services and appreciate the many benefits and services that this partnership will provide to our community."
For more information about AmeriPro EMS, please visit www.AmeriProEMS.com.
About AmeriPro EMS
AmeriPro EMS is one of the fastest growing Emergency Medical Services (EMS) transport and patient logistics companies in the United States, servicing hospitals and other healthcare facilitates as well as County and Municipal 911 Markets. Using modern technologies and state-of-the-art ambulances, AmeriPro EMS provides an unmatched premier patient experience with ultra-fast, ultra-comfortable transportation and highly skilled staff. The sophisticated, tech-enabled vehicles provide instantaneous wireless transmission of patient data and real-time safety monitoring of patients helping to ensure the best patient outcome possible. This translates into reduced wait-times for patients and increased hospital throughput and revenue capture.
SOURCE AmeriPro EMS
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
