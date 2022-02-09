Global Respiratory Infection Diagnostic Markets Report 2022: COVID-19 has Broken Open the Market for PoC Testing - Now the Competition for Market Share Begins in Earnest

DUBLIN, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Respiratory Infection Diagnostic Markets by Technology, Plex, Place, Product and by Region With Covid-19 Impact & Forecasting/Analysis, and Executive and Consultant Guides" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

COVID-19 has broken open the market for point of care testing of respiratory infections. Now the competition for market share begins in earnest.

Large new markets are opening up. In health facilities, clinics, physicians' offices and elsewhere. And lets not forget the screening market, not just for COVID, but for the rest of the 20 something respiratory pathogens as well. Multiplex vs single plex? Explore the rapidly changing market as competitors jockey for position in new markets that are not yet well understood.



New technology is forever changing the diagnosis of respiratory infections. Shrinking time to result is opening up markets multiple times the size of current microbiology based practice. Diagnosis has already moved into the Emergency Room. It is now moving to the Physician's Office Lab. Could the Home be next?



The Multiplex factor is creating market confusion while lowering costs and improving care but important factors are holding back progress. The widespread nature of respiratory infections, (young people can get 8 colds a year) means that potential market sizes are enormous. Respiratory, already the largest infectious disease category could multiply in size. This is a growth opportunity for all diagnostic companies. Understand the opportunity and the risk with this in depth report.



Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Guides

1.1 Respiratory Infections Dx Market, Situation Analysis & Impact of COVID-19

1.2 Guide for Executives, Marketing, Sales and Business Development Staff

1.3 Guide for Management Consultants and Investment Advisors

2 Introduction and Market Definition

2.1 What are Respiratory Infections?

2.2 The Role of Diagnosis & Treatment

2.3 Market Definition

2.3.1 Revenue Market Size

2.4 Methodology

2.4.1 Authors

2.4.2 Sources

2.5 Perspective: Healthcare, the IVD Industry, and the COVID-19 Pandemic

2.5.1 Global Healthcare Spending

2.5.2 Spending on Diagnostics

2.5.3 Important Role of Insurance for Diagnostics

3 Market Overview

3.1 Players in a Dynamic Market

3.1.1 Academic Research Lab

3.1.2 Diagnostic Test Developer

3.1.3 Instrumentation Supplier

3.1.4 Distributor and Reagent Supplier

3.1.5 Independent Testing Lab

3.1.6 Public National/regional lab

3.1.7 Hospital lab

3.1.8 Physician Office Labs

3.1.9 Audit Body

3.1.10 Certification Body

3.2 Respiratory Infections

3.2.1 Upper vs. Lower - Marketing Implications

3.2.2 Understanding the Role of Pneumonia

3.2.3 Bacterial Infections

3.2.4 Tuberculosis - A Special Case

3.2.5 Viral Infections

3.2.6 Fungal and Other Pathogens

3.3 Diagnostics - A Changing Role

3.3.1 Historical Practice

3.3.2 Current Diagnostics

3.3.3 The Multiplex Vector

3.3.4 Future Diagnostics - The Question of When and Where

3.3.5 Respiratory Infection Diagnostics - The Destination

3.3.6 Diagnostics as Defensive Weapons

3.4 COVID-19

3.5 Pandemic Diagnostics

3.5.1 Risk Management - Spark and Spread

3.5.2 Dx Technology - Nucleic Acid Based

3.5.3 Dx Technology - Immunoassay & Serology

3.5.4 Time to Market and Preparedness Issues

3.5.5 Unrecognized Role of Multiplex in Pandemic Management

4 Market Trends

4.1 Factors Driving Growth

4.1.1 Syndromic Multiplexing

4.1.2 T.A.T

4.1.3 Antimicrobial Resistance Movement

4.1.4 Pandemic Mitigation

4.1.5 An Aging at Risk Population

4.2 Factors Limiting Growth

4.2.1 The Cost Curve

4.2.2 Regulation and coverage

4.2.3 Laissez Faire

4.3 Instrumentation and Automation

4.3.1 The Shrinking Multiplexing Machine

4.3.2 Bioinformatics Networking and Anonymous Reporting

4.4 Diagnostic Technology Development

4.4.1 The Key Role of Time to Result

4.4.2 Single Cell Genomics Changes the Picture

4.4.3 Pharmacogenomics Blurs Diagnosis and Treatment

4.4.4 Pathogen Identification - A Projected Timetable of the Future

5 Respiratory Infection Diagnostics Recent Developments

5.1 Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use This Section

5.1.1 Importance of These Developments

5.1.2 How to Use This Section

5.2 LGC Develops 'Ultra-High-Throughput' COVID Workflow

5.3 Cue Health Files for IPO for up to $100M

5.4 QuantuMDx Developing Multiplex System, Syndromic Panels

5.5 Bio-Rad Laboratories Gets CE Mark for Respiratory RT-PCR Assay Kit

5.6 BforCure Preparing Multiple Panels for PoC qPCR Platform

5.7 Angstrom Bio Raises $3M in Private Financing

5.8 Test for Them All

5.9 Hologic Banking on MDx Acquisitions

5.10 Pandemic Pushes Handheld qPCR Devices Closer to Commercialization

5.11 Talis Biomedical 2020 Revenues Rise Sharply

5.12 Luminex to Develop Covid/Flu/RSV Test

5.13 Becton Dickinson Charts Transition of COVID Diagnostics

5.14 MiRxes Receives Approval for Multiplex Covid/Flu Test

5.15 New Silicon-Based Test for Infectious Disease Screening

5.16 GenMark to Meet Demand for Respiratory Panel

5.17 Tempus Announces COVID-19 Testing, Data Initiative

5.18 Abacus Diagnostica Readying Multiplex Respiratory Test

5.19 Qiagen Acquires NeuMoDx Molecular

5.20 Companies Shift to Multiplex Tests for SARS-CoV-2, Influenza

5.21 Novacyt Gets CE Mark for Coronavirus, Flu, RSV Combo Panel

5.22 Cepheid Debuts 10-Color Technology With New Tuberculosis Test

5.23 BioMerieux's Pneumonia Panel Could Improve Care

5.24 Mammoth Biosciences Announces CRISPR-Based C19 Diagnostic

5.25 Genetic Signatures Gets CE Mark for C19 Molecular Test

5.26 Qiagen Respiratory Panel with C19 Receives CE Mark

5.27 Lumos Diagnostics Closes $15M Series A Funding

5.28 Fusion Genomics to Assess NGS Respiratory Tract Assay

5.29 C19 Test Development by Co-Diagnostics

5.30 Rapid Diagnostics Completes Purchase of Enigma Diagnostics

5.31 Flu-Like Epidemic Could Kill 80 Mn Globally

5.32 Startup developing AI for TB detection

5.33 Nipah Virus a Global Threat

5.34 Novacyt S.A.: New Respiratory Panel Ready for US Market

5.35 New DRC Ebola cases confirmed as FDA OKs Test

5.36 ResApp Awarded CE Mark for Phone-based Respiratory Test

5.37 Curetis Submits Lower Respiratory Tract Infection Test for FDA Clearance

5.38 New test diagnoses pneumonia and other lower respiratory infections

5.39 Ontera Awarded Contract for Zika Genotyping Test

5.40 Two New Members Join Global Diagnostics Network

5.41 BARDA Funding Health Security Solutions

6 Profiles of Key Players

6.1 Abacus Diagnostica

6.2 Abbott Diagnostics

6.3 Accelerate Diagnostics

6.4 Ador Diagnostics

6.5 Akonni Biosystems

6.6 Alveo Technologies

6.7 Applied BioCode

6.8 Aus Diagnostics

6.9 Beckman Coulter Diagnostics

6.10 Becton, Dickinson and Company

6.11 Binx Health

6.12 Biocartis

6.13 bioMerieux Diagnostics

6.14 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

6.15 Bosch Healthcare Solutions GmbH

6.16 Cepheid (now Danaher)

6.17 Co Diagnostics

6.18 Credo Diagnostics Biomedical

6.19 Cue Health

6.20 Curetis N.V. / Curetis GmbH

6.21 Diagenode Diagnostics

6.22 Diascopic

6.23 Diasorin S.p.A

6.24 Enzo Life Sciences, Inc

6.25 Eurofins Scientific

6.26 Fluxergy

6.27 Fulgent Genetics

6.28 Fusion Genomics

6.29 Genetic Signatures

6.30 GenMark Dx

6.31 Hibergene Diagnostics

6.32 Hologic

6.33 Immunexpress

6.34 Inflammatix

6.35 Invetech

6.36 Janssen Diagnostics

6.37 Karius

6.38 Lexagene

6.39 LightDeck Diagnostics

6.40 Luminex Corp

6.41 Lumos Diagnostics

6.42 Mammoth Biosciences

6.43 Maxim Biomedical

6.44 Meridian Bioscience

6.45 Mesa Biotech

6.46 Millipore Sigma

6.47 Mindray

6.48 Mobidiag

6.49 Mologic

6.50 Nanomix

6.51 Operon

6.52 Oxford Nanopore Technologies

6.53 Panagene

6.54 Perkin Elmer

6.55 Primerdesign

6.56 Prominex

6.57 Qiagen Gmbh

6.58 Quantumdx

6.59 Quidel

6.60 Roche Molecular Diagnostics

6.61 Saw Diagnostics

6.62 Seegene

6.63 Siemens Healthineers

6.64 Sona Nanotech

6.65 SpeeDx

6.66 T2 Biosystems

6.67 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

6.68 Veramarx

6.69 Veredus Laboratories

6.70 Visby Medical

6.71 XCR Diagnostics

7 The Global Market for Respiratory Infection Diagnostics

8 Global Respiratory Infection Diagnostic Markets - By Technology

9 Global Respiratory Infection Diagnostic Markets - by Plex

10 Global Respiratory Infection Diagnostic Markets - by Place

11 Global Respiratory Infection Diagnostic Markets - by Product

