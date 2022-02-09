Mill Creek Residential Named 2021 Property Management Firm of the Year at the NAHB Pillars of the Industry Awards

BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Creek Residential, a leading developer and operator specializing in premier rental communities across the U.S., today announced it was named Property Management Firm of the Year at the 2021 National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) Multifamily Pillars of the Industry Awards. Awards are presented to organizations that demonstrate creative development concepts, innovative financing strategies, great design and superior management and marketing in the multifamily industry.

Mill Creek was selected as the 2021 Property Management Firm of the Year by NAHB based on its community teams' dedication to resident service during the pandemic, in addition to advances made in technology, employee benefits and resident programs.

"We are honored to be recognized by the NAHB as a Pillar of the Industry, and we cannot overstate how immensely proud we are of our dedicated team members," said Bill MacDonald, president and chief executive officer of Mill Creek Residential. "We continually strive to deliver on our mission of creating meaningful relationships and extraordinary places, and nothing changed about that pursuit during unprecedented times. If anything, the need for robust service levels became more pronounced, and we're grateful the efforts of our teams were recognized with this accolade."

Mill Creek Residential was recognized for its high service levels, community website redesign and implementation of AI technology. The company's service levels were reflected by a No. 1 ranking in the ORA Power Rankings by J Turner Research in the Division II tier with a score of 82.56. The rankings are based on the company's portfolio-wide online reputation assessment (ORA) and serve as the industry standard to measure how a company is perceived online.

On the technology front, Mill Creek transferred more than 80 communities to a new customer-friendly web platform and incorporated AI technology to enhance the consumer experience, follow-up measures and allow for team members to spend more time providing exceptional service to current and future residents. Other areas the company dedicated focus to in 2021 were in career-path training for onsite team members, enhanced benefits, such as $0 copay for mental health care, its demand response energy conservation program and additional corporate responsibility efforts.

"While we appreciate the recognition, we know there is always room to grow," said Stephen Prochnow, executive vice president of property management for Mill Creek Residential. "We will continue to strive for even higher service levels and to become an increasingly tech-savvy organization that provides associates with every possible resource to be successful."

Mill Creek Residential Trust LLC is a national rental housing company focused on the development, acquisition and operation of rental communities in targeted markets nationwide. The national company, headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida proactively develops, acquires, constructs and operates communities through its seasoned team of real estate professionals in offices across the United States. Mill Creek is building its portfolio in many of the nation's most desirable markets in Seattle, Portland, the San Francisco Bay area, Southern California, Phoenix, Denver, Dallas, Austin, Houston, South Florida, Tampa, Orlando, Atlanta, Nashville, Charlotte, Raleigh, Washington, D.C., New Jersey, New York, and Boston. As of September 30, 2021, the company's portfolio is comprised of 111 communities representing over 30,500 rental homes that are operating and/or under construction. For more information, please visit www.MillCreekPlaces.com.

