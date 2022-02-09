Automotive Diecast Scale Model Market - 35% of Growth to Originate from North America | High Resale Value-driving Collection of Diecast Scale models to Boost Market| 17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Automotive Diecast Scale Model Market by End User (Collectors and Non-collectors), Application (Cars and Bikes), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. 35% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for the automotive diecast scale model market in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in MEA. This market research report entails detailed information on the competitive intelligence, marketing gaps, and regional opportunities in store for vendors, which will assist in creating efficient business plans.

For more insights on the market share of various regions - Request a free sample now!

The potential growth difference for the automotive diecast scale model market between 2020 and 2025 is USD 1.19 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst .

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver - The key factor driving growth in the automotive diecast scale model market is the expected high resale value-driving collection of diecast scale models . Automotive diecast scale models are akin to other usual collector items. Limited availability and unviable shipping involving a few units raise the product costs. An AUTOart model, which costs USD 200 , has seen its actual price going up due to high shipping charges. This has prompted automotive diecast scale model collectors to switch to other brands and different models, which has reduced the availability of high-cost models. The few diecast model collectors that have purchased AUTOart models see high resale values for the products as they are available in limited numbers. The resale value of a diecast scale model becomes premium with accrued appreciation cost from the base price of the model if its exclusivity and demand increase.

The key factor driving growth in the automotive diecast scale model market is the . Automotive diecast scale models are akin to other usual collector items. Limited availability and unviable shipping involving a few units raise the product costs. An AUTOart model, which costs , has seen its actual price going up due to high shipping charges. This has prompted automotive diecast scale model collectors to switch to other brands and different models, which has reduced the availability of high-cost models. The few diecast model collectors that have purchased AUTOart models see high resale values for the products as they are available in limited numbers. The resale value of a diecast scale model becomes premium with accrued appreciation cost from the base price of the model if its exclusivity and demand increase. Market Challenges - Consumer-specific cost challenges are major challenges faced by the automotive diecast scale model market. There is a lack of a base price for diecast models, while the maintenance cost of small-sized diecast models is high. The resale value of a diecast scale model is determined by adding the accrued appreciation cost to the base price. Appreciation costs can be derived from the exclusivity and demand for a particular diecast scale model. A diecast scale model will command a higher resale value only if it is highly exclusive. The prices go up in proportion to the increase in rarity, exclusivity, base price, or collectible status of a particular model. These consumer-specific challenges are expected to negatively impact the global automotive diecast scale model market.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges- Read our FREE Sample Report right now!

Market Segmentation & Revenue Generating Segment

The automotive diecast scale model market report is segmented by End Users (Collectors and Non-collectors), Application (Cars and Bikes), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The automotive diecast scale model market share growth by the collector's segment will be significant for revenue generation. Collectors are automotive enthusiasts who are ready to spend a high price on getting a more accurate, detailed, and true diecast scale model. The preferred diecast scale sizes would be mostly 1:4, 1:8, 1:12, and 1:18. This segment dominated the market and is expected to garner more shares during the forecast period. However, the collector's segment will generate higher revenues, owing to a strong preference for superior quality diecast scale models.

View our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments & regional opportunities in the report.

Some Companies Mentioned

Amalgam Collection



Bburago International Inc.



Exoto Inc.



Hamleys of London Ltd.



Hornby Hobbies Ltd.



Jada Toys Inc.



KYOSHO Corp.



Maisto International Inc.



Mattel Inc.



NOREV

To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports:

Model Kits for Hobbyists Market -The model hobbyists kits market share is expected to increase by USD 195.09 mn from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.48%. Download a free sample now!

Portable Kayaks Market -The portable kayaks market size has the potential to grow by USD 7.22 million during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. Download a free sample now!

Automotive Diecast Scale Model Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.19 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.36 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key consumer countries US, Germany, UK, Italy, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amalgam Collection, Bburago International Inc., Exoto Inc., Hamleys of London Ltd., Hornby Hobbies Ltd., Jada Toys Inc., KYOSHO Corp., Maisto International Inc., Mattel Inc., and NOREV Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automotive-diecast-scale-model-market---35-of-growth-to-originate-from--north-america--high-resale-value-driving-collection-of-diecast-scale-models-to-boost-market-17000-technavio-reports-301476472.html

SOURCE Technavio