Buchanan Hauling & Rigging, Inc. Develops Leadership Team

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Buchanan Hauling & Rigging (BHRI) announced recent key additions to their leadership team. As Buchanan continues growth to meet customer and industry demands, these new leaders are vital to continued success.
Dave Francis joins the company as the Chief Financial Officer. Dave's dynamic background and leadership experience will be invaluable as Buchanan continues to grow. "Buchanan is such a dynamic company," Dave notes. "I am excited to work alongside the Leadership Team and Finance Department and build upon the existing foundation."
Jessica Studle is named Vice President of Safety. Jessica's experience leverages her strong background in leading fleet drivers for UPS and Nestle. "Buchanan's motto is, 'Setting the Standard for Safety One Mile at a Time.' Safety is non-negotiable at Buchanan," Jessica shares. "The safety of our team, and the passenger vehicles we share the road with, is my singular, driving passion."
Amy McNamara has assumed the role of Director of Human Resources in the growing organization. Amy offered, "I am very excited to have this opportunity to join Buchanan leadership. The aggressive growth of this team and industry pose exciting challenges in obtaining, retaining and training top talent."
Jamie Buchanan is assigned a new role as the Director of Employee Engagement and Communication. "This is a unique opportunity to contribute to the future of Buchanan," stated Jamie. She added, "I am excited to improve communications and advance engagement within our geographically diverse team – both in the offices and on the road."
"Each of these individuals have demonstrated a deep commitment to Buchanan's future success," said Rob Rausch, Chief Operating Officer for BHRI. He continued, "I have absolute confidence in each of these leaders as we strive to deliver exceptional solutions in trucking operations and logistics services. "I could not be more pleased to support Dave, Jessica, Amy and Jamie as they join the leadership team," concluded Rob.
About Buchanan Hauling & Rigging, Inc.
Founded 25 years ago on the ideals of integrity and safety, Buchanan delivers reliable transportation at a fair market rate, building long-lasting business relationships, and provides high-quality jobs for a team of logistics and transportation professionals. BHRI has experienced steady growth in capacity and services which now include open deck transportation, expedited flatbed and heavy haul services, enclosed trailers, drop decks, full-service logistics and a specialized hazardous materials division. Its footprint extends across 49 states, Canada, and Mexico.
