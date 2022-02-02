Really Good Boxed Wine Announces Master Sommelier Endorsement With Its National Launch

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

HEALDSBURG, Calif., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Really Good Boxed Wine, the new direct-to-consumer wine brand whose mission is to elevate the quality of boxed wines, announces the release of its 2019 Cabernet Sauvignon from a Certified Sustainable in Practice (SIP) vineyard in Paso Robles.

This is the brand's first broadly available release after two limited releases of a 2020 Russian River Valley Pinot Noir, each time selling out in a few days. Really Good Boxed Wine is available as either a one-time purchase or as a monthly subscription.

The launch of the latest varietal comes with an endorsement from Andy Myers, the first Master Sommelier to become affiliated with a boxed wine. He found his love of wine while working at the three Michelin Star Inn at Little Washington and never looked back, later spending almost a decade as the beverage director for Chef José Andrés ThinkFoodGroup.

Thousands of new traders are learning the ins and outs on how to find profitable trades every day with Benzinga Trading School. Click Here Now to Start your FREE Trial. (No credit card required)

The Master Sommelier diploma is the highest distinction a professional can attain in fine wine and beverage service. There are only 269 Master Sommeliers worldwide, including 172 in the United States, with many sommeliers dedicating their lives to achieve this elusive designation.

"Boxed wine has gotten a bad rap from wine drinkers who perceive it as being inferior," said Myers. "But since most of today's wines don't need to be aged in a bottle, it makes sense to take high-end wines like those offered by Really Good Boxed Wine and create better and more sustainable packaging, without inhibiting the drinking experience. I was thoroughly impressed with all of the wines Really Good Boxed Wine is releasing, and am excited to be part of their journey."

Really Good Boxed Wine's founder Jake Whitman concurs with Myers' mission to revamp the image of boxed wine while helping to address the wine industry's carbon emissions due to bottle manufacturing.

"Really Good Boxed Wine's goal is to create the best boxed wine in the United States, and we're beyond thrilled that Andy loved our wine enough to endorse it after trying it," said Whitman. "Far from mass-produced, commercially farmed grapes, our wine is directly sourced from respected vineyards and award-winning winemakers. I believe boxed wines are one of the clearest ways to help reduce the carbon impact of packaging in our industry, and our hope is Andy's incredible palate and Master Sommelier credentials will help educate consumers on the quality of our wine."

Whitman followed, "Our team of sommeliers and industry experts tasted more than 50 options to find the perfect wine for our January release, ultimately landing on our new 2019 Cabernet Sauvignon from Paso Robles. We can't wait to share it with the world."

Each 3 Liter box of Really Good Boxed Wine, the equivalent of four bottles of wine, sells for $65, or $16.25 per bottle. Wines of this caliber typically retail for a minimum of $30 to $40 per bottle. Consumers enjoy up to a 60% savings versus comparable premium wine bottles, since packaging costs and shipping are significantly lower.

Really Good Boxed Wine's next varietals include a 2021 Pinot Noir Rosé from the Russian River Valley in February, followed by a 2021 Sauvignon Blanc from Sonoma County in March. For more information, visit https://www.reallygoodboxedwine.com.

###

About Really Good Boxed Wine:

Really Good Boxed Wine combats the misconception that high-quality wine can't be put in a box. They partner with world-class vineyards and award-winning winemakers to make ultra-premium wine, put it in the boxed wine format, and sell it direct-to-consumer through http://www.reallygoodboxedwine.com. It's boxed wine you actually want to drink.

Media Contact

Alex Ota, ChicExecs Brand Strategy, 949-292-0186, alex@teamchicexecs.com

SOURCE Really Good Boxed Wine