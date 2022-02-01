MFDA Hearing Panel accepts settlement agreement with Jeremy Rebek

TORONTO, Feb. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - A settlement hearing in the matter of Jeremy Rebek (the "Respondent") was held electronically by videoconference today in Toronto, Ontario before a three-member Hearing Panel of the Central Regional Council of the Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada ("MFDA").
The Hearing Panel accepted the settlement agreement dated November 30, 2021 ("Settlement Agreement"), between Staff of the MFDA and the Respondent, as a consequence of which the following sanctions were imposed on the Respondent:
- a fine in the amount of $15,000 ("Fine");
- costs in the amount of $2,500 ("Costs");
- payment of the Fine and Costs shall be made as follows:
- $10,000 on February 1, 2022;
- $2,500 on March 31, 2022;
- $2,500 on April 29, 2022;
- $2,500 on May 31, 2022; and
- shall in the future comply with MFDA Rule 2.1.1.
In the Settlement Agreement, the Respondent admitted that:
a)
on or about December 19, 2017, he photocopied signature pages from account forms that had previously been signed by a client and re-used the signature pages to complete 3 additional forms in respect of the client, contrary to MFDA Rule 2.1.1;
b)
between March 4, 2015 and December 19, 2017, he altered and used to process transactions 5 account forms in respect of 5 clients by altering information on the account forms without having the clients initial the alterations, contrary to MFDA Rule 2.1.1; and
c)
between November 27, 2014 and April 23, 2019, he obtained, possessed, and in some instances used to process transactions, 6 pre-signed account forms in respect of 3 clients, contrary to MFDA Rule 2.1.1.
A copy of the Settlement Agreement is available on the MFDA website at www.mfda.ca. During the period described in the Settlement Agreement, the Respondent conducted business in the Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario area.
The MFDA is the self-regulatory organization for Canadian mutual fund dealers, regulating the operations, standards of practice and business conduct of its Members and their approximately 80,000 Approved Persons with a mandate to protect investors and the public interest. For more information about the MFDA's complaint and enforcement processes, as well as links to 'Check an Advisor' and other Investor Tools, visit the For Investors page on the MFDA website.
DM 869294
SOURCE Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada
