World's First Voice NFT sells out in 10 minutes!

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 1, 2022 /CNW/ -- The world's first voice NFT, Voiceverse Origins, launched with 8,888 NFTs on January 29th and sold out in less than 10 minutes of public sale, a highly rare occurrence for NFT collections stored on the Ethereum blockchain.
Founded by 3 BAYC members, Voiceverse looks to pioneer the NFT space into the next generation of NFTs containing high intrinsic utility, allowing holders to own a voice in the metaverse. WIth Voice NFTs, people can now customize their Profile Picture (PFP) NFTs with a voice, adding another dimension of personalization and pseudonymity.
Holders can:
1) Use the voices in metaverse spaces, from games to video calls and more.
2) Create a Voice NFT of their own voice, or with explicit permission, those of their loved ones.
3) Mix different Voice NFTs to "breed" a new voice NFT.
4) Add voices to their existing PFP NFTs, giving them a whole new life.
Voiceverse is powered by LOVO, its parent company based out of San Francisco and Seoul, with a strong track record in the AI Speech Synthesis space. As a venture capital-backed startup with partnerships with celebrity voice actors, Voiceverse has entered the NFT scene with considerable momentum. Partnerships include voice actors such as Charlet Chung, Andy Milonakis and Jonny Cruz.
After a week of pre-sale, Voiceverse Origins sold out in 10 minutes and has been trending in all categories on OpenSea. It has also been consistently in the top 10 for sales volume (by count). Given its background in AI and speech synthesis, Voiceverse looks to shake up the industry and spark a trend towards 2nd gen NFTs.
Voiceverse NFT OpenSea: https://opensea.io/collection/voiceverse-origins-nft
CONTACT: Tom Lee, tom@lovo.ai
SOURCE LOVO; Voiceverse
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.