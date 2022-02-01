Food Banks Canada Board Announces the Appointment of Kirstin Beardsley as New CEO

TORONTO, Feb. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Food Banks Canada's Board of Directors is pleased to announce the appointment of Kirstin Beardsley as its new Chief Executive Officer effective today, February 1, 2022. Kirstin's appointment follows an extensive search process which considered hundreds of applicants from business, government and major charities.

John Bayliss, Chair of the Board of Directors announced: "Kirstin not only brings enormous skills, experience and leadership to this role, she also brings such passion, enthusiasm and energy for the work of Food Banks Canada and its positive impact on our country. The Board is looking forward to Kirstin's capable leadership as the organization works towards our vision of a Canada where no one goes hungry".

Kirstin is currently Food Banks Canada's bilingual Chief Network Services Officer and has been responsible for leading transformational change in the food banks system in Canada. With a strong understanding of food insecurity in Canada, and of the work of the food banks network, Kirstin has provided leadership to the organization's strategic plans and task forces over the past 7 years. In the role of Chief Network Services Officer Kirstin has led robust new system wide approaches to learning, government relations, advocacy, research, national funds distribution and a range of programs which support the ten provincial organizations and improve the effectiveness of local food banks.

"I am so excited by what we can accomplish together to make a difference addressing food insecurity, clearly one of the most important issues facing people in this country. I am passionate about our work and just as passionate about the incredible people in food banking who are making a difference every day in the lives of so many," said Beardsley.

Bayliss concluded: "We will move forward as the organization that has the leadership, incredible staff, board teams and capacity to make a real difference in Canada, through our work relieving hunger today and preventing it tomorrow".

About Food Banks Canada

Food Banks Canada provides national leadership to relieve hunger today and prevent hunger tomorrow in collaboration with the food bank network from coast-to-coast-to-coast. For 40 years, food banks have been dedicated to helping Canadians living with food insecurity. Over 4,500 food banks and community agencies come together to serve our most vulnerable neighbours who – last year – made 1.3 million visits to these organizations in one month alone, according to our HungerCount report. Over the past 10 years, as a system we've sourced and shared over 1.4 billion pounds of food and Food Banks Canada shared nearly $168 million in funding to help maximize collective impact and strengthen local capacity – while advocating for reducing the need for food banks. Our vision is clear: create a Canada where no one goes hungry. Visit http://www.foodbankscanada.ca/ to learn more.

SOURCE Food Banks Canada