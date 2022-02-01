Keyera Announces Timing of 2021 Year End Results Conference Call and Webcast

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Keyera Corp. KEY ("Keyera") announced today that it expects to release its year end 2021 results before markets open on Wednesday, February 16, 2022. The release will be followed by a conference call and webcast that have been scheduled for Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 8:00 AM Mountain Time (10:00 AM Eastern Time).
The conference call dial-in number is 888-664-6392 or 416-764-8659. A recording of the conference call will be available for replay until 10:00 PM Mountain Time (12:00 AM Eastern Time) March 2, 2022 by dialing 888-390-0541 or 416-764-8677 and entering passcode 523095.
A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed here or through Keyera's website at http://www.keyera.com/news/events. Shortly after the call, an audio archive will be posted on the website for 90 days.
About Keyera Corp.
Keyera Corp. KEY operates an integrated Canadian-based energy infrastructure business with extensive interconnected assets and depth of expertise in delivering energy solutions. Its predominantly fee-for-service based business consists of natural gas gathering and processing; natural gas liquids processing, transportation, storage and marketing; iso-octane production and sales; and an industry-leading condensate system in the Edmonton/Fort Saskatchewan area of Alberta. Keyera strives to provide high quality, value-added services to its customers across North America and is committed to conducting its business ethically, safely and in an environmentally and financially responsible manner.
Additional Information
For more information about Keyera Corp., please visit our website at www.keyera.com or contact:
Dan Cuthbertson, Director, Investor Relations
Calvin Locke, Manager, Investor Relations
Rahul Pandey, Senior Advisor, Investor Relations
Email: ir@keyera.com
Telephone: 403.205.7670
Toll free: 888.699.4853
SOURCE Keyera Corp.
