Radian Compliance announces Lisa DuBrock was named Chair of the ASIS Professional Standards Board

CHICAGO, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Radian Compliance, LLC is pleased to announce that Managing Partner/Owner Lisa DuBrock, CPA, CPP was named Chair of the ASIS International Professional Standards Board (PSB) for a two-year term effective January 1, 2022. ASIS International, in its role as a Standards Developing Organization (SDO), is a worldwide leader in creating standards and guidelines to serve the needs of security practitioners in today's global environment. ASIS Homepage (asisonline.org) ASIS is accredited by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) and serves a key liaison role on two International Organization for Standardization (ISO) technical committees.
Prior to her appointment, DuBrock served two years as Vice-Chair of the ASIS PSB and ten years as a member. Lisa is a tenured professional, recognized speaker and subject matter expert in Information Security/Cyber, Privacy, Risk Management, and Business Continuity. She sat on an ANAB Committee of Experts and is currently a member of an ISO/US TAG committee, developing ISO standards which support Private Security Companies, Societal Security, and Fraud and Countermeasures. DuBrock stated, "I'm honored by the opportunity to serve in this role. The need for global security standards is vital to numerous organizations and I'm proud to support the continuing development of these standards."
Sally Smoczynski, Managing Partner/Owner of Radian, commented, "Radian Compliance fully supports Lisa in her commitment to provide this invaluable service to ASIS. The role aligns well with our mission and core values, and provides Lisa the platform to serve her security professional peers."
About Radian Compliance, LLC. Radian Compliance, LLC, is a leading service provider in risk-based ISO management systems. They apply their 100% successful methodology to assist clients with ISO management systems standards and regulatory frameworks to maintain compliance or obtain certification. Radian is recognized as a WBENC certified WBE, and WOSB, CMMC-AB Registered Provider Organization® and an ASIS International preferred CPE provider. Radian maintains offices in the Chicago and Washington, DC metro areas and services clients throughout the United States.
CONTACT: Sally Smoczynski, ssmoczynski@radiancompliance.com
SOURCE Radian Compliance LLC
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.