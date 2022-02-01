Adjustable Sports Goal Training Technology Available on the Ocean Tomo Bid-Ask™ Market

CHICAGO, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ocean Tomo Transactions, LLC will auction a portfolio of patents related to an enhanced goal target system via the Ocean Tomo Bid-Ask™ market. The sports training device system, which promotes skill development of the shooter while allowing for the presence of a goalie during training, has been utilized in skills training programs in the US and Canada, showing immediate player benefits. Each target is a 12" x 12" steel bar with a net attached. The bar is connected to a spring-loaded mounting bracket and placed in the corners of the goal. This goal training system enhances goalie performance by identifying weak areas of goal protection as well as developing accuracy in shooting performance. The sports goal targets, tested by professional players, were designed with hockey in mind but can be adapted to any sport with a net. The system is designed in such a way that it can be used with a goalie in net and will not interfere with the normal play of either the goalie or the shooter.

This goal training technology is unique in the market in that it trains both shooters and goalies simultaneously. The sports training technology portfolio is available through the Ocean Tomo Bid-Ask™ Market, auction lot 152 and will appeal to a wide variety of sporting goods manufacturers, teams and sports training companies in the hockey, field hockey, soccer, lacrosse, and baseball/football (for pitching/throwing) marketplace.

To request bidder credentials or further information on this auction or other portfolios on the Ocean Tomo Bid-Ask™ Market, contact Layna Guo lguo@oceantomo.com or +1 312 327 8179.

