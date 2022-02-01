The Institute of Internal Auditors Unveils New Brand, Launches Digital Transformation to Usher in Future-Focused Era

LAKE MARY, Fla., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA) today announced a digital transformation that modernizes systems and reflects where the global profession of internal auditing is going and what the internal auditor can offer organizations worldwide. A new brand and website were unveiled as part this transformation, helping The IIA usher in a future-focused era that positions the internal audit profession – with its unique independence and critical role in organizational good governance – at the heart of business.
"We remain steadfast in our commitment to reimagine and transform The IIA into an organization that continually changes to meet the needs of the evolving profession we represent," said IIA president and CEO Anthony Pugliese, CIA, CPA, CGMA, CITP. "Alongside our new digital platforms and e-commerce capabilities, today we're introducing a new brand that reflects the vibrant and exciting future of internal audit, and officially kicks off the next great chapter in The IIA's 80-year history."
The independent internal audit function has taken on even more importance in today's environment in which organizations face growing, and rapidly evolving, risks. Today's internal auditor must be able to do more and do it faster. The modernized platform, systems, and digital enhancements will help internal auditors stay ahead of the rapid pace of business evolution with easy access to the latest guidance, tools, training, research and more. A new website offers personalized dashboards for each user, with easy access to membership information, certification data, upcoming training and more. It also brings together the websites for IIA chapters and affiliates into a single site, uniting the IIA family in a single location.
A complementary piece of this evolution, the new brand demonstrates the global and interconnected nature of both the internal audit profession and business in general, while reinforcing The IIA as the home of internal audit and a leader in shaping the future of the profession. The new logo features a globe with six parts, representing the six continents on which The IIA has a presence, and the blue and green color palette represent land and water.
"This project has been years in the making," said Pugliese, "but this evolution is more than a new brand – it represents a new IIA and how we elevate impact for our members as they're elevating their impact for their organizations."
About The Institute of Internal Auditors
The Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA) is the internal audit profession's most widely recognized advocate, educator, and provider of standards, guidance, and certifications. Established in 1941, The IIA today serves more than 210,000 members from more than 125 countries and territories. For more information, visit https://theiia.org/.
