Sonsray Machinery launches online renting and mobile app

TORRANCE, Calif., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonsray Machinery, the largest CASE Construction and Agriculture dealership on the west coast, has partnered with Quipli (www.quipli.com) to deliver online renting capabilities and a Sonsray Rentals mobile app for its end customers.
"Our goal is to make Sonsray Rentals easier to do business with so I am thrilled to leverage Quipli's technology in leading Sonsray into a tech oriented future," said Matt Moses, Vice President of Sonsray Rentals.
The launch of rental e-commerce with Quipli fits into Sonsray's strategy to adapt to evolving technological developments and to deliver best-in-class service for their customers. Renters can now see transparent pricing, agree to rental policies, and pay for rentals directly on the Sonsray website or through the Sonsray mobile app. The process dramatically streamlines and expedites the rental experience. These new digital features mark Sonsray's continued growth as a leader in the rental industry.
"Quipli is very happy to be partnering with such an innovative rental group like Sonsray, who continues to push the boundaries of what's possible for their customers," said Kyle Clements, Founder and CEO of Quipli.
E-commerce in the $60B rental industry continues to pick up steam, as younger generations take on decision-making roles and labor shortages make it harder to staff front office roles. Recent research indicates that the #1 way renters find out about a rental business is through the internet and 80% of renters expect to view products online before making a rental decision.
About Sonsray
Sonsray was established in 2010 when the founders saw a need to support transportation equipment. From here, Sonsray expanded into the construction industry and deepened their involvement in the transportation industry. With Sonsray newly supporting the agriculture industry, it is now a true farm to table business. As a result of acquiring Booth Machinery, Sonsray now has 32 locations and is growing.
www.sonsray.com
www.sonsrayrentals.com
About Quipli
Quipli was founded in 2020 by a product team with deep roots in the automotive rental industry, who saw similar needs among independent equipment rental companies that were looking to digitize their rental operations. Quipli is partnered with rental companies in 25+ states, 3 countries, and in varied niches from construction rentals to party & event rentals, and continues to expand.
