TEAMSTERS UNION LOCAL NO. 115 STATEMENT ON THE PHL AIRPORT TAKEOVER OF PARKING OPERATIONS

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The expensive takeover of the parking operations is worrisome given the demonstrated inability of PHL leadership to continue providing affordable and accessible parking and transportation services to passengers.
Teamsters Local 115 is disappointed that the Airport has not seriously considered passenger needs and is instead keeping the economy lot unnecessarily shuttered under the hopes of redevelopment which may not happen for years or decades to come.
Local 115 strongly encourages the City of Philadelphia and PHL leadership to seriously consider needs of travelers as well as the hundreds of hard-working employees we represent as it takes ownership of all parking operations - we certainly will.
Teamsters Local 115 represents thousands of workers across numerous industries and professions in Southeastern Pennsylvania, Southern New Jersey, and Delaware. Established in 1955, Teamsters Local 115 has a long history of fighting for higher pay, safer working conditions, affordable health care, and reliable retirement benefits for working families. Our mission is to bring diverse voices and people together to protect and grow a vibrant middle class in America.
Media inquiries may be directed via telephone to (215) 335-0100, x. 119 or via e-mail to info@teamsters115.org
SOURCE Teamsters Local 115
