Greenlane Renewables Announces Closing of Previously Announced Acquisition of Airdep S.R.L.

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Greenlane Renewables Inc. ("Greenlane") GRN (FSE: 52G) today announced that it has closed its acquisition of Airdep S.R.L.("Airdep"), a provider of biogas desulfurization and air deodorization products based in Vicenza, Italy, previously announced on December 15, 2021.
About Greenlane Renewables
Greenlane Renewables is a leading global provider of biogas upgrading systems that are helping decarbonize natural gas. Our systems produce clean, low-carbon and carbon-negative renewable natural gas from organic waste sources including landfills, wastewater treatment plants, dairy farms, and food waste, suitable for either injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel. Greenlane is the only biogas upgrading company offering the three main technologies: waterwash, pressure swing adsorption, and membrane separation. With over 30 years industry experience, patented proprietary technology, and over 135 biogas upgrading systems sold into 19 countries worldwide, including many of the largest RNG production facilities in the world, Greenlane is inspired by a commitment to helping waste producers, gas utilities or project developers turn a low-value product into a high-value renewable resource. For further information, please visit www.greenlanerenewables.com.
