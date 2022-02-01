First Port City Bank Announces Promotions, Nancy Jernigan to Chief Credit Officer and Durand Childers promoted to Chief Banking Officer

BAINBRIDGE, Ga., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- First Port City Bank, today announced that Nancy Jernigan has been promoted to Chief Credit Officer and Durand Childers promoted to Chief Banking Officer, effective February 1, 2022.
"We are pleased to announce these promotions of Nancy and Durand; each are well deserved", said Scott Ewing, President and CEO. "These promotions provide First Port City Bank a stronger, more efficient, management structure, positioning the bank for future growth in both our Georgia and Florida markets."
Nancy joined First Port City Bank in 2015, serving as the Chief Lending Officer. She obtained her BBA from the University of Central Arkansas, earned the Graduate of Distinction Honor at The Georgia Banking School, and graduated from The Graduate School of Banking @ LSU. With banking experience of 40 years, Nancy is very active in the southwest Georgia community serving as a board member of the Community Foundation of Southwest Georgia Board
Seminole County Library Board, Southwest Georgia Regional Library Board, Donalsonville-Seminole County Industrial Development Board. In addition, she is an active member of the Donalsonville Lions Club, Donalsonville Woman's Club and serves on the Finance Committee at Friendship United Methodist Church.
Durand joined First Port City Bank in 2019, serving as President of the Florida Banking Division. He obtained his AB in Speech from the University of Georgia, while graduating from The Tennessee School of Banking and The Graduate School of Banking @ LSU. Entering his 29th year in banking, Durand continues to maintain an active role in the north Florida community. Historically, he has served numerous positions including The Nassau County Economic Development Authority, The Fernandina Beach High School Foundation, The Nassau County Chamber of Commerce, the Babe Ruth League and Amelia Island Youth Soccer.
Founded in 1974, First Port City Bank is a $400 million community bank, offering a full line of financial services thru 5 full-service, banking offices in Bainbridge and Donalsonville, Georgia, and Yulee and Fernandina Beach, Florida. First Port City Bank is consistently ranked as one of the top community banks in the nation and recently voted "Best Bank", "Best Financial Services", "Best Customer Service", "Best Mortgage Lender" and "Best Place To Work". For more information, visit www.firstportcity.com. Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender. Follow FPCB on Twitter @portcity_bank, Instagram #firstportcitybank, Facebook @firstportcity, LinkedIn @First Port City Bank.
SOURCE First Port City Bank
