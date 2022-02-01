CENTERSPACE ANNOUNCES DATES FOR THE EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Centerspace CSR announces that it will release its operating results for the year ended December 31, 2021, after the market closes on February 28, 2022.
Conference Call:
Management will host a conference call to discuss those results on the following day, Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.
Interested parties may access the live conference call via the following:
Live webcast: http://ir.centerspacehomes.com
Live Conference Call
Conference Call Replay
Tuesday, March 1, 2021, at 10:00 AM ET
Replay available until March 15, 2022
USA Toll Free Number
1-844-200-6205
USA Toll Free Number
1-866-813-9403
International Toll-Free Number
1-929-526-1599
International Toll-Free Number
44-204-525-0658
Canada Toll Free Number
1-833-950-0062
Canada Toll Free Number
1-226-828-7578
Conference Number
130830
Conference Number
848822
About Centerspace
Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, the company currently owns 84 apartment communities consisting of 14,848 homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Centerspace was named a Top Workplace for 2021 by the Minneapolis Star Tribune. For more information, please visit www.centerspacehomes.com.
If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Emily Miller, Investor Relations, at (701) 837-7104 or IR@centerspacehomes.com.
SOURCE Centerspace
