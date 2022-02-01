SmartSuite Work Management Platform Launches Global Affiliate Program

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SmartSuite, an intuitive work management platform that enables teams to plan, track and manage projects, processes and everyday tasks announced today that in the first week of launching its global affiliate program it has signed agreements with more than 400 affiliates across 12 countries.

The SmartSuite Affiliate Program allows approved businesses and individuals to earn a 50% commission for referring leads to the smartsuite.com website that convert into paying customers within 90 days. Commissions are paid for an entire year, including any plan upgrades or user additions.

"Our affiliate program is available to social media influencers, bloggers and writers, YouTubers, media networks, comparison sites, and anyone else interested in earning a 50% commission for referring customers to SmartSuite using a unique affiliate link," said Jon Darbyshire, co-founder and CEO of SmartSuite.

"We have worked with our partner network to create a mutually beneficial program that empowers our partners to be successful by providing them with their own dedicated dashboard to monitor leads and conversions, withdraw payments, access marketing resources, ask questions and more. And our partner success team is here to help them every step of the way."

The SmartSuite work management platform is available in 15 languages and provides teams the ability to build and manage workflows without writing a line of code, all through a visual interface that takes just minutes to learn. Users are provided access to more than 200 pre-built solution templates that support core business workflows such as project management, sales, marketing, human resources, IT, operations, GRC and software development, as well as specialized industry needs of construction, real estate, hospitality, nonprofits and more. Built for today's mobile workforce, SmartSuite offers native iOS and Android apps to keep users connected while on the go.

"Our mission is to provide a work management platform for team of 2 to 5,000 that unites the essential elements that are used in getting work done: databases, spreadsheets, documents, collaboration tools, file management products and automation capabilities — into one platform," said Peter Novosel, co-founder and CTO of SmartSuite.

To learn more about the SmartSuite Affiliate program and to complete an online application, please visit https://www.smartsuite.com/affiliate-program. Applications are reviewed daily and approved partners can be actively promoting SmartSuite within 24 hours.

About SmartSuite

SmartSuite provides the power of a spreadsheet, the organization of a database, and the rich content of multimedia documents and collaboration tools - all in a single platform. The platform aims to provide an environment where people, processes and projects are connected and working together towards common organizational goals. Put your data to work with powerful reports, dashboards, charts and views that everyone can see for themselves with a 14-day free trial. To learn more, visit SmartSuite.com or watch our product overview video here.

Media Contact

Alison Walsh, Serendipit Consulting, 6027410866, awalsh@serendipitconsulting.com

SOURCE SmartSuite