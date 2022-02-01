Azure Printed Homes Becomes the First Construction 3D Printing Company to Repurpose Existing Plastic Products as a Primary Home Building Material

CULVER CITY, Calif., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Azure Printed Homes (Azure) announces the opening of its new 15,000 square foot factory in Culver City, California, where its custom-built, 3D printer will reside.
Founded by Gene Eidelman and Ross Maguire, Azure has developed an innovative technology to create durable living structures (e.g. homes, accessory dwelling units, and backyard studios) made out of repurposed plastic through a process that will be vastly better for the environment.
Azure's creative solution seeks to minimize waste by making use of plastic already intended for landfills, or that usually ends up in our oceans or that is incinerated. By using recycled materials instead of new resources, Azure aims to close the sustainability loop in the 3D home building industry by getting closer to a circular economy's goal of making optimum use of previously used materials.
"The construction sector is the largest global consumer of raw materials, responsible for approximately 20% of the world's total carbon emissions," said Gene Eidelman. "Our responsibility to our customers and to future generations is to use the most sustainable practices imaginable."
Finding a better way to build has long been a goal of many companies, whether it's building faster, more affordably, or with less waste and emissions. Through 3D printing, Azure will be able to build 70% faster and with 30% fewer costs than traditional home construction methods.
"We have created production efficiencies not only by capitalizing on the advances in 3D printing but by creating a design and process that is completed in only 12 hours," said Ross Maguire. "When compared with conventional construction, we produce the entire structural skeleton, the exterior sheathing, the water control barrier, the exterior finish, the passageways for utilities, and the grounding for interior finishes, in a fraction of the time and cost. By revolutionizing a new age of home building with our sustainable, automated and exact production processes, we see a very, very exciting future ahead."
Azure Printed Homes is currently accepting pre-orders for both their accessory dwelling units and backyard studios, with plans to begin printing full-sized homes by 2023.
