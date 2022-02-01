PayPal Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PayPal Holdings, Inc. PYPL today announced its fourth quarter and full year 2021 results for the period ended December 31, 2021. The earnings release and related materials discussing these results can be found on its investor relations website at https://investor.pypl.com/financials/quarterly-results/default.aspx.
PayPal Holdings, Inc. will host a conference call to discuss these results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific time (5:00 p.m. Eastern time) today. A live webcast of the conference call will be available at https://investor.pypl.com. In addition, an archive of the webcast will be accessible for 90 days through the same link.
About PayPal
PayPal has remained at the forefront of the digital payment revolution for more than 20 years. By leveraging technology to make financial services and commerce more convenient, affordable, and secure, the PayPal platform is empowering more than 425 million consumers and merchants in more than 200 markets to join and thrive in the global economy. For more information, visit paypal.com.
Investor Relations Contacts
Gabrielle Rabinovitch
grabinovitch@paypal.com
Ryan Wallace
ryanwallace@paypal.com
Media Relations Contacts
Amanda Miller
amandacmiller@paypal.com
Josh Criscoe
jcriscoe@paypal.com
SOURCE PayPal Holdings, Inc.
