Tivity Health to Issue Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results After Market Close on February 24

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tivity Health, Inc. TVTY today announced that its financial results for the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2021 and full year 2021, will be released after market close on Thursday, February 24, 2022, followed the same day by a conference call and live webcast scheduled for 5:00 p.m. ET.
Investors will have the opportunity to listen to the conference call live by dialing 844-200-6205 or 929-526-1599 for international callers, and referencing code 065359 or over the Internet by going to www.tivityhealth.com and clicking "Investors" at least 15 minutes early to register, download, and install any necessary audio software. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a telephonic replay will be available for one week at 866-813-9403 or +44 204-525-0658 for international callers, code 699266, and the replay will also be available on the Company's web site for the next 7 days.
About Tivity Health, Inc.
Tivity Health® Inc. TVTY is a leading provider of healthy life-changing solutions, including SilverSneakers®, Prime® Fitness and WholeHealth Living®. We help adults improve their health and support them on life's journey by providing access to in-person and virtual physical activity, social, and mental enrichment programs, as well as a full suite of physical medicine and integrative health services. We continue to enhance the way we direct members along their journey to better health by delivering an insights-driven, personalized, interactive experience. Our suite of services support health plans nationwide as they seek to reduce costs and improve health outcomes. At Tivity Health, we deliver the resources members need to live healthier, happier, more connected lives. Learn more at www.tivityhealth.com.
Investor Relations Contact:
Matt Milanovich, VP, Investor Relations and FP&A
(602) 562-2595
Matt.Milanovich@tivityhealth.com
SOURCE Tivity Health, Inc.
