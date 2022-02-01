College Consensus Publishes Composite Ranking of the Most Affordable Coding Bootcamps for 2022

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- College Consensus, a unique college ratings website that aggregates publisher rankings and student reviews, has published its ranking of the Most Affordable Coding Bootcamps for 2022.
Bootcamps in our Most Affordable Coding Bootcamps for 2022 ranking were ranked according to their overall cost of completion and are all members of the Council on Integrity in Results Reporting (CIRR), which assesses members to ensure transparency and integrity in reporting information
The Most Affordable Coding Bootcamps for 2022 (in alphabetical order) are:
Actualize
Bottega
CareerFoundry
Covalence
HyperionDev
Jax Code Academy
Tech Academy
The Software Guild
Thinkful
College Consensus is an innovative approach to college and graduate school rankings. We combine the latest results from the most respected college ranking systems with thousands of real student review scores. College Consensus also offers expert advice and guidance on all aspects of college life, from finding the perfect college, to getting accepted, paying for it, and finding your professional path after graduation.
