Blackbaud Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results

CHARLESTON, S.C., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud BLKB, the world's leading cloud software company powering social good, will report its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results on Tuesday, February 22, after the U.S. financial markets close for trading. In conjunction with this announcement, Blackbaud will host a conference call on Wednesday, February 23, at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss the company's financial results.
Event:
Blackbaud's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results Conference Call
Date:
Wednesday, February 23
Time:
8:00 a.m. ET
Live Webcast:
Live Dial-In:
1-877-407-3088
A webcast will be available and archived on Blackbaud's investor webpage following the call.
About Blackbaud
Blackbaud BLKB is the world's leading cloud software company powering social good. Serving the entire social good community—nonprofits, higher education institutions, K–12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies and individual change agents—Blackbaud connects and empowers organizations to increase their impact through cloud software, services, expertise and data intelligence. The Blackbaud portfolio is tailored to the unique needs of vertical markets, with solutions for fundraising and CRM, marketing, advocacy, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR) and environmental, social and governance (ESG), school management, ticketing, grantmaking, financial management, payment processing and analytics. Serving the industry for four decades, Blackbaud is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, and has operations in the United States, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.blackbaud.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.
Blackbaud Investor Contact
Steve Hufford
Director, Investor Relations
IR@blackbaud.com
SOURCE Blackbaud, Inc.
