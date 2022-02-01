MATSON TO ATTEND STIFEL TRANSPORTATION & LOGISTICS CONFERENCE

HONOLULU, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Matson, Inc. MATX announced today that Matt Cox, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Joel Wine, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be attending the Stifel Transportation and Logistics Conference to be held virtually on February 8, 2022.
Matson will provide access to the presentation slides on its website on February 8, 2022. Access to the slides will be available on www.matson.com, under Investors.
About the Company
Founded in 1882, Matson MATX is a leading provider of ocean transportation and logistics services. Matson provides a vital lifeline to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, and to other island economies in Micronesia. Matson also operates premium, expedited services from China to Long Beach, California, provides service to Okinawa, Japan and various islands in the South Pacific, and operates an international export service from Dutch Harbor to Asia. The Company's fleet of owned and chartered vessels includes containerships, combination container and roll-on/roll-off ships and custom-designed barges. Matson Logistics, established in 1987, extends the geographic reach of Matson's transportation network throughout North America. Its integrated, asset-light logistics services include rail intermodal, highway brokerage, warehousing, freight consolidation, Asia supply chain services, and forwarding to Alaska. Additional information about the Company is available at www.matson.com.
