Azenta Life Sciences Completes Sale of Semiconductor Solutions Group Business to Thomas H. Lee Partners

CHELMSFORD, Mass., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Azenta, Inc. AZTA today announced that it has completed the previously announced sale of the company's Semiconductor Solutions Group business (or "automation business") to Thomas H. Lee Partners ("THL") for $3.0 billion in cash, subject to adjustments for working capital and other items.
Proceeds from the sale, net of taxes, fees and adjustments, are estimated to be approximately $2.4 billion. The company used approximately $50 million of the proceeds from the sale to extinguish the outstanding balance of its term loan facility. In conjunction, Azenta also terminated its revolving line of credit, which had no borrowings outstanding.
With the completion of the sale, Azenta's business and operations will be focused exclusively on the life sciences industry. Azenta expects to use the net sale proceeds for future strategic investments.
About Azenta Life Sciences
Azenta, Inc. AZTA is a leading provider of life sciences solutions worldwide, enabling impactful breakthroughs and therapies to market faster. Azenta provides a full suite of reliable cold-chain sample management solutions and genomic services across areas such as drug development, clinical research and advanced cell therapies for the industry's top pharmaceutical, biotech, academic and healthcare institutions globally. As of December 1st, the company changed its name and ticker to Azenta, Inc. AZTA from Brooks Automation, Inc, BRKS.
Azenta is headquartered in Chelmsford, MA, with operations in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit www.azenta.com.
"Safe Harbor Statement" under Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
Some statements in this release are forward-looking statements made under Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees but involve risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown, that could cause Azenta's financial and business results to differ materially from our expectations. They are based on the facts known to management at the time they are made. These forward-looking statements include but are not limited to statements about the expected use of proceeds from the completed sale of its Semiconductor Solutions Group business to T.H. Lee Partners. Factors that could cause results to differ from our expectations include the following: the availability of desired acquisition targets and ability to complete definitive agreements to acquire such target on acceptable terms, and other factors and other risks, including those that we have described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to our Annual Report on Form 10-K, current reports on Form 8-K and our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.
INVESTOR CONTACTS:
Sara Silverman
Director, Investor Relations
Azenta Life Sciences
978.262.2635
sara.silverman@azenta.com
Sherry Dinsmore
Azenta Life Sciences
978.262.2400
sherry.dinsmore@azenta.com
SOURCE Azenta
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.