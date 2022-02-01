Penumbra, Inc. Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call for February 22, 2022

ALAMEDA, Calif., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Penumbra, Inc. PEN today announced that it will host a conference call to discuss financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021 after market close on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 4:30 PM Eastern Time. A press release with fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results will be issued after market close that day.
Webcast & Conference Call Information
The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing (888) 330-2443 for domestic and international callers (conference id: 4604622), or the webcast can be accessed on the "Events" section under the "Investors" tab of the Company's website at: www.penumbrainc.com. The webcast will be available on the Company's website for at least two weeks following the completion of the call.
About Penumbra
Penumbra, Inc., headquartered in Alameda, California, is a global healthcare company focused on innovative therapies. Penumbra designs, develops, manufactures and markets novel products and has a broad portfolio that addresses challenging medical conditions in markets with significant unmet need. Penumbra supports healthcare providers, hospitals and clinics in more than 100 countries. For more information, visit www.penumbrainc.com and connect on Twitter and LinkedIn.
Investor Relations
Penumbra, Inc.
510-995-2461
investors@penumbrainc.com
SOURCE Penumbra, Inc.
